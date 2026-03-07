Arizona at Colorado: Game time, odds, series history and television

Arizona plays the last game of the 2025-26 regular season on Saturday at Colorado. Arizona won the Big XII with a 73-57 win over Iowa State on Monday. The Wildcats will be the top seed in the Big XII Tournament and begin play in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 1 PM.

Colorado has had a slightly redemptive season in 2025-26. After finishing 14-21 in 2024-25, Colorado enters the final game the regular season with 17 wins and 13 losses. The Buffaloes host the Wildcats with three wins in their last four games.

Colorado has good balance with four players averaging in double figures. Isaiah Johnson leads Colorado, averaging 16.6 points per game, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists. The Buffaloes are deep with nine players averaging double-figure minutes. Colorado can play big with three 6'9 players in the rotation.

Barrington Hargress is the other guard for Colorado with Johnson. The backcourt should be the matchup to watch. Hargress is the second leading scorer for Colorado at 14.1 PPG contributes 2.1 RPG and leads the Buffaloes posting 4.4 APG.

Arizona at Colorado: Game information and TV

Arizona at Colorado will tip-off at 9 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN2. Rich Hollenberg is calling play-by-play and former California head coach Ben Braun is the analyst.

Arizona at Colorado FanDuel Odds

Arizona is a 13.5-point favorite over Colorado via the FanDuel Sportsbook odds. Laying the points with Arizona is -104. Taking the points with Colorado is -118. Arizona is -1000 on the money line and Colorado is +640. The over/under is 156.5. Betting the over is -115 and the under is -105.

Arizona versus Colorado all-time series

Arizona leads the all-time series with Colorado 27-16. The Wildcats are 6-1 against the Buffaloes under Tommy Lloyd. Arizona has won the last five games against Colorado. The Wildcats won 99 - 79 over the Buffaloes in their last game in Boulder in 2024. Arizona is 3-12 all-time in Boulder.