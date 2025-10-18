Arizona at Houston final odds and predictions for Saturday

Arizona is a 1.5-point favorite at Houston in the late odds ahead of their game on Saturday. Laying the points with Arizona is -106. Taking the points and Houston is -114. Arizona is -116 on the money line and Houston is -102. The over/under is 47.5.

Betting the over is -115 and the under is -105. Arizona is a road favorite for the first time since a 59-23 win at Arizona State in the final game of the 2023 regular season. Arizona has a four-game road losing streak going to Houston. Houston is 3-1 at home in 2025.

Arizona is 4-2 against the spread in 2025 and 0-1 on the road. Houston is also 4-2 against the spread in 2025 and 2-1 at home. Arizona lost 39-14 at Iowa State as a 4.0-point underdog on September 27 in its only 2025 road game. Houston's only home loss was 35-11 to Texas Tech as a 13-point underdog.

The only Arizona games that have gone over in 2025 are the loss at Iowa State and the 33-27 double-overtime defeat to BYU last week. In the four Arizona wins, the total was under. The 47.5-point over/under is the lowest for an Arizona game in 2025.

Four Houston games have gone over and two under in 2025. The 47.5 over/under is the third lowest in a 2025 Houston game. Houston won 35-9 at Rice with an over/under of 38.5 and 36-20 versus Colorado with a total of 45.5.

Arizona at Houston Predictions

Arizona and Houston are two of the best defenses in the Big XII. Houston is fourth in the Big XII, allowing 17.5 points per game and Arizona is sixth at 18.5. Arizona has to prove it can be competitive on the road. The four-game Arizona road losing streak has featured all blowout losses.

Expect a tight game that should be competitive throughout. The ESPN Football Power Index projects Arizona with a 49.6 percent chance to win at Houston. Arizona is eighth in the Big XII,11 averaging 32.2 PPG and Houston is 11th, posting 29.2 PPG.

The under is the safest bet for Arizona at Houston in a very difficult game to call either way. Arizona has to be better in the red zone. The inability of Arizona to have an efficient red zone offense played a significant role in the loss to BYU. On the road, Arizona has to avoid turnovers and make the most of its chances.