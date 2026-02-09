Arizona at Kansas: Game time, odds, series history and television

Arizona begins what has been dubbed a gauntlet schedule over the next four games, with it beginning at Kansas on Monday night. Texas Tech and BYU will be at McKale Center in the following two games and Arizona plays at Houston on February 21.

Kansas enters the game against Arizona with seven consecutive wins. Arizona has won a Big XII and a program record 23 consecutive games to begin the season. When the rankings are released on Monday, Arizona at Kansas could be a matchup of two top 10 teams.

Arizona at Kansas is arguably the best player against the best team. The Wildcats will be the unanimous number one team in both polls when it is released on Monday. Kansas freshman guard and BYU forward A.J. Dybantsa are projected to be the top two picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Peterson leads Kansas averaging 20.5 points per game, while contributing 4.2 rebounds, but has been limited by injuries. Peterson has had multiple injuries that have caused him to miss 10 games and have limited him to 27.8 minutes per game, fourth on Kansas.

Arizona at Kansas: Game time and television information

Arizona at Kansas will tipoff at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time. Jon Sciambi will call play-by-play, Fran Fraschilla is the analyst and Angel Gray is the sideline reporter for ESPN.

Arizona at Kansas FanDuel Sportsbook odds

Arizona is a 2.5-point favorite at Kansas on Monday. Laying the points with Arizona is -108. Taking the points and Kansas is -112. Arizona is -154 on the money line and Kansas is +128. The over/under on Monday is 151.5.

Arizona versus Kansas All-Time Series

Kansas has nine wins and Arizona five in their all-time series. Arizona beat Kansas in the 2025 Big XII Tournament after losing less than a week earlier at Allen Fieldhouse. Arizona last won in Lawrence, 91-74 in 2003, after mounting a big comeback.