Arizona at Utah: Game time, odds, series history and television

Arizona opens Big XII play at Utah on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats enter the game in Salt Lake City with 13 consecutive non-conference wins to begin the 2025-26 season. Utah has eight wins and five losses under first-year head coach Alex Jensen.

Utah has struggled after beginning the season with five consecutive wins. Cal Poly, Grand Canyon and Mississippi State have all defeated Utah at home. A 75-74 win against Mississippi is the only one for Utah against a Power Conference opponent in 2025-26.

Guards Terrance Brown, averaging 21.2 points per game and Don McHenry, posting 18.2, are the primary scorers for Utah. Forward Keanu Dawes gives Utah a post presence, averaging 12.2 PPG and 9.2 RPG. Dawes has a tough matchup against Arizona, which is third nationally with a 60.1 rebounding rate.

Expect Utah to slow the pace. Arizona is averaging 74.4 possessions per game. Utah is 104th, posting 73.3 possessions per game. Second-chance points will be another critical factor in the game. Arizona is eighth nationally with a 6.7 margin in second-chance points and Utah is 259th at -2.0.

Arizona at Utah Tip-off time and TV information

Arizona at Utah will tip off at 2 PM Mountain Standard Time on Peacock. James Westling will call play-by-play and Arizona alum Matt Muhlbach will be the analyst.

Arizona at Utah, FanDuel Sportsbook odds

Arizona is an 18.5-point favorite on Saturday at Utah per FanDuel Sportsbook. Laying the points with Arizona is -102. Taking the points and Utah is -120. Arizona is -3,500 on the money line and Utah is +1,200. The over/under for Arizona at Utah is 161.5.

Arizona versus Utah series history

Arizona leads the all-time series versus Utah 41-31. The Wildcats have won the last four games against the Utes and six out of the last seven. Utah last beat Arizona 81-66 in December 2022 in Salt Lake City. That game marked the third loss for Arizona in four games in Salt Lake City.