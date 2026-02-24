Arizona Big XII titles hopes benefited significantly from Kansas win over Houston

The 69-56 Kansas win over Houston on Monday night gave Arizona a two-game lead in the Big XII with four games remaining. Arizona can afford one more loss and still win the 2025-26 Big XII Regular Season title to earn the number one seed in the conference tournament.

Arizona is 12-2 in the Big XII with games remaining at Baylor on Tuesday night, versus Kansas on Saturday and Iowa State on Monday and at Colorado on March 7. Houston and Kansas are now tied for second in the Big XII at 13-4. Iowa State and Texas Tech are 10-4 in the Big XII.

The two-game lead is significant with Kansas and Texas Tech owning tiebreakers over Arizona because of their wins over the Wildcats. Iowa State needs Arizona to lose once and beat the Wildcats to have a chance for a share of the regular-season Big XII title.

Arizona is an 8.5-point favorite at Baylor on Tuesday night. The point spread significantly shifted after Arizona was an early 10.5-point favorite at Baylor by the FanDuel Sportsbook. Guard Anthony Dell'Orso and freshman forward Koa Peat are listed as questionable for Arizona at Baylor.

Big 12 standings after Kansas' 69-56 win over Houston tonight at Phog Allen Fieldhouse. Arizona hosts Kansas Saturday after playing at Baylor tomorrow.



Arizona 12-2 ... 25-2 overall

Kansas 11-4 ... 21-7

Houston 11-4 ... 23-5

Iowa State 10-4 ... 23-4

Texas Tech 10-4 ... 20-7

BYU… — Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) February 24, 2026

Big XII title odds

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Arizona as -700 to win the Big XII regular-season title. Kansas is second to win the Big XII at +900, followed by Iowa State at +1100, Texas Tech at +8000 and Houston at +17500. The ESPN Basketball Power Index gives Arizona a 98.2 percent chance to win the Big XII.

Houston is second in the ESPN BPI to win the Big XII at 12.5 percent, followed by Iowa State at 7.9 percent and Kansas at 6.2 percent. Everyone else in the Big XII is below one percent in the ESPN BPI projections to win the Big XII. Arizona could clinch the Big XII regular season title at home on Senior Night on Monday versus Iowa State.