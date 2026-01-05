Arizona clinches longest streak as number 1 for first time in over 10 years

Arizona is first in the Associated Press Top 25 for the fourth consecutive week in the poll released on Monday. That is the longest streak for Arizona since they were the top-ranked team in the AP Top 25 for eight consecutive weeks from December 9, 2013, through January 27, 2013.

Arizona received 1494 points and 32 first-place votes to remain first in the AP Top 25. Michigan is second in the AP Top 25 for the fourth consecutive week. The Wolverines received 1,493 points and 29 first-place votes in the AP Top 25.

Michigan continues to gain on Arizona in the AP Top 25. Arizona had 1,428 points and 38 first-place votes in the most recent AP Top 25 on December 22. Michigan had 1.408 points and 19 first-place votes. Michigan had a 40-point win over McNeese State and a 30-point victory over number 24 USC in the last two weeks.

Michigan is first for the fourth consecutive week in the USA Today Coaches poll. The 13-0 Wolverines received 768 points and 24 first-place votes in the USA Today Coaches poll. Arizona is 14-0 and received 749 points and seven first-place votes

Arizona held on to No. 1 by a single point over fast-closing Michigan in the AP Top 25, making it one of the closest races for the top spot in the 78-year history of the men’s college basketball poll. https://t.co/UiweCpdDll — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 5, 2026

Arizona and Michigan dominate the polls

Arizona and Michigan were the only teams to receive first-place votes. Iowa State, Connecticut, Purdue, Duke, Houston, Gonzaga and BYU are third through ninth in the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Polls. Arizona has or will play Iowa State, UConn, Houston and BYU in 2025-26.

Other Big XII ranked teams are Texas Tech, 14th in both polls, Kansas, 22nd in the AP Top 25 and 21st in the USA Today Coaches poll and Central Florida, 25th in the AP Top 25. Arizona is at Central Florida on January 17 in the next game against a ranked team for the Wildcats.

No other teams on the 2025-26 Arizona schedule are in the week nine rankings. Auburn, Florida and UCLA who were ranked when Arizona defeated them, are all out of the week nine rankings. Arizona hosts Kansas State on Wednesday in their Big XII home opener and is at Kansas State on Saturday this week.