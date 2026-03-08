Arizona elite starting pitching continues in series clinching win over Fresno State

Smith Bailey pitched 7.0 innings, allowing no runs on four hits with two walks and nine strikeouts as Arizona received its second consecutive elite performance from a starting pitcher in a 9-5 win over Fresno State on Saturday. Arizona clinched the series with the win and will go for the sweep on Sunday.

Owen Kramkowski helped Arizona set the tone in the series-opening 6-0 win on Friday night. Arizona took the lead in the second inning on Saturday night with a T.J. Adams sacrifice fly to score Maddox Mihalakis. Bailey kept Arizona ahead until the Wildcats scored one run in the seventh and four in the eighth.

A Tyler Bickers single scored Adams in the sixth to put Arizona ahead 2-0. Mihalakis doubled in the seventh to score Andrew Cain, Roman Meyers batted after Mihalakis and brought him home with a single. Carson McEntire was the next hitter and had a two-run home run to extend the Arizona lead to 6-0.

Fresno State scored its first run in 17.1 innings this weekend when an Owen Faust single scored Brady Hewitt. A Mikey Boyd single scoring Faust and Griffen Sotomayor cut the Arizona lead to 6-3. A Zach Plasschaert scored Boyd and Marcus Nolen to get Fresno State within 6-5.

Rolling into Sunday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6rh0kAEDes — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) March 8, 2026

Fresno State threatened when Austin Young got on base via a Nate Novitske throwing error. Chip Hale brought in Arizona closer Garrett Hicks, who got Hewitt to ground out to end the eighth inning. Fresno State scored five runs on three hits and sent 10 hitters to the plate in the eighth.

Arizona answered in the bottom of the eighth inning to create more space. Novitske hit a leadoff double and scored on a single by Tony Lira after an error by Nolen. Mihalakis extended the Arizona lead to 9-5 with a single scoring Cain and Lira. Hicks pitched the last 1.1 innings to record the save.