Arizona sets the tone for weekend series with dominant win over Fresno State

Four Arizona players had multiple hits and the Wildcats received a dominant start from Owen Kramkowski in a 6-0 victory over Fresno State on Friday night. It was the third win in their last four games for Arizona to improve to 4-9 in 2026.

Nate Novitske continued his hot streak with three hits in four at-bats and two runs scored to improve his season batting average to .450. Kramkowski pitched six innings, allowing five hits without a walk and 12 strikeouts. Tony Lira, Maddox Mihalakis and Jackson Forbes each had two hits for Arizona.

Lira hit a three-run HR to score Taylor Bickers and Novitske to put the Wildcats ahead. Forbes grounded into a fielder's choice to score Mihalakis and extend the Arizona lead to 4-0 after an inning. Mihalakis had a sacrifice fly to score Bickers in the fourth inning and a single in the sixth that scored Novitske to close the scoring.

Fresno State had eight hits, but struck out 14 times and left eight runners on base. The fourth inning was the only frame which Fresno State did not have a base runner. Kramkowski stuck out the side in the fourth inning. Kramkowski also struck out the side in the second inning, which was sandwiched around a one-out double.

Dominant pitching

Led by Kramkowski with relievers Corey Kling and Benton Hickman, Arizona did not allow more than one Fresno State base runner in an inning on Friday night. Brady Hewitt and Marcus Nolen were the only Fresno State players with two hits on Friday night.

Arizona and Fresno State will have first pitch on Saturday night at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time. Smith Bailey (1-0, 2.65) will start for Arizona on Saturday against Parker Heintz (0-0, 0.00) for Fresno State. Fresno State and Arizona will play game three on Sunday at noon.