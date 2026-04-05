Arizona star freshman forward Koa Peat said, "it just wasn't our day honestly" and was followed by classmate and teammate, guard Brayden Burries, who stated, "sometimes it's just not your day and just today wasn't just wasn't our day" about the National Semifinal loss to Michigan on Saturday.

Michigan took a 10-1 lead, expanded to 26-10 and never trailed in a 91-73 win over Arizona in the NCAA Tournament National Semifinal on Saturday in Indianapolis. Arizona had a 13-2 run to cut the lead to 28-23, but that was as close as the Wildcats would get.

Michigan answered with the next seven points and maintained a double-digit lead for the remainder of the game. Burries and Peat both struggled throughout the game. The inability of Burries and Peat to be efficiently productive played a significant role in Arizona's blowout loss.

Burries made four of his 16 field goal attempts and two out of 10 three-point shots and finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Peat was six out of 18 from the field as he led Arizona with 16 points and 11 rebounds against Michigan.

"I just think it wasn't our day honestly."



Arizona forward Koa Peat on the team's miscues against Michigan.@PHNX_Wildcats pic.twitter.com/kQuZcIq4fi — Coein Kinney (@CoeinKinney) April 5, 2026

Tommy Lloyd post game comments

Asked if Arizona's performance was" more about how strong and dominant Michigan is, or do you feel like it just wasn't your night?" Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said that the Wildcats' struggles had a lot to do with the Wolverines.

Michigan flipped the script on Arizona. The Wildcats were dominant throughout a 36-3 season. Arizona is fourth nationally with an average scoring margin of 16.8 points per game against Division I opponents. Michigan showed why it has been the best team all season, according to most analytics.

Burries and Peat will leave an exceptional legacy in their one season playing for Arizona. Burries is a projected 2026 NBA lottery pick and Peat likely will be. Five-star 2026 commit Caleb Holt will replace Burries at shooting guard. Tommy Lloyd has options on how he will replace Peat in the 2026-27 starting lineup.