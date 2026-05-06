Arizona finished distant 2nd in 2025 Big XII Men's Basketball Ticket revenue

Arizona is second in Big XII Men's Basketball Ticket Sales FY 2025 | FRS Reports per Contract + Consulting @ Athletics Administrator KC Smurthwaite in a post he made on X earlier this week. Smurthwaite listed the 13 Big XII public universities in ticket sales revenue.

As private schools, Baylor, Brigham Young and Texas Christian do not have to release financial statements or earnings. Arizona is closer to last place, Oklahoma State ($710,000 in earnings), than the Wildcats are to Kansas. Oklahoma State was the only Big XII program under $1M in earnings.

The Big XII finished third in total attendance with 2,841,921 in 2024-25 and fourth in average with 10,186 per game per the NCAA. Kansas finished 10th overall with 260,100 fans and averaging 15,30 patrons per game during the 2024-26 season per the NCAA.

Arizona was 18th nationally, averaging 14,058 fans per game in 2025-26, but at least 24 programs finished ahead of the Wildcats total of 224,925 patrons attending games at McKale Center in 2025-26. North Carolina, Alabama and Memphis were the only schools nationally with fewer than Arizona's 15, 2025-26 home games.

Men's Basketball Ticket Sales

Big 12 (Public) | FY 2025 | FRS Reports



Kansas: $14.5M

Arizona: $7.4M

WVU: $5.9M

Iowa St: $5.4M

Kansas St: $4.6M

Cinci: $4.4M

Texas Tech: $3.6M

Colorado: $2.8M

Houston: $2.7M

ASU: $2.5M

Utah: $2.0M

UCF: $1.0M

OSU: $710.1K

(via Extra Points Library) — KC Smurthwaite (@KcSmurthwaite) May 4, 2026

2024-25 Arizona home schedule

Arizona hosted Cansius, Old Dominion, Duke, Southern Utah, Samford and Central Michigan in November and December 2024 non-conference games. Arizona had 2024-25 Big XII home games against TCU, Central Florida, Baylor, Colorado, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Houston, BYU, Utah and Arizona State.

The $7.4 million rounded off by Smurthwaite comes to about $493,333 per game in ticket revenues. With 17 home games during the 2025-26 season, Arizona should see an increase in attendance and ticket revenues for the 2025-26 season. After its first Final Four since 2001, Arizona should continue to increase revenue in 2026-27.

Finishing second was impressive for Arizona, being new to the Big XII. Arizona was third in the Big XII in average attendance behind Kansas and Iowa State and fourth overall behind the Jayhawks, Cyclones and Texas Tech. Arizona has quickly established itself as a premier Big XII program.