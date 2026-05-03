Arizona finishes 2026 regular season with series loss at Utah

After winning the opening game of the series on Friday, Arizona lost the final two games at Utah in the final 2026 regular-season series. Utah scored the first seven runs in the game on its way to a 10-2 win on Sunday. Arizona could have clinched the second seed in the Big XII Tournament next weekend with a win.

Kennedy Proctor hit a two-run home run in the first inning and a solo shot in the third to help Utah take a 5-0 lead. Shonty Passi hit a two-run HR in the third inning to extend the Utah lead to 3-0. A pair of sacrifice flies following the second Proctor HR gave Utah the 7-0 lead after five innings.

A Sydney Stewart double in the top of the sixth that drove in Regan Shockey earned Arizona its first run of the day. Stewart scored the second run of the inning and the game for Arizona. Grace Jenkins popped up to shortstop for the final out of the inning for Arizona, which proved critical.

Utah scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to earn the walkoff run rule win. Passi had a sacrifice fly for the first Utah run in the seventh inning. Brooke Tacke hit a line drive off of Arizona third baseman Jenna Sniffen that scored two for the walk-off run rule win for Utah. It was the first hit of Tacke's career.

Final | Utah 10, Arizona 2 — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) May 3, 2026

Arizona dropped to 16-8 in the Big XII with the loss. Oklahoma State won on Sunday to improve to 16-8 in the Big XII and earn the second seed in the Big XII Tournament after winning the series two games to one over Arizona this season.

Arizona opens play in the Big XII Tournament on Thursday at 5:30 PM Mountain Standard Time against Arizona State. Oklahoma State plays Utah at 3:00 PM MST on Thursday. The winners will play in the Semifinals. Texas Tech is the top seed in the Big XII Tournament.