Arizona Football General Manager Aaron Knotts discusses portal signees

Arizona Wildcats reporter Mackenzie Hamilton interviewed new football general manager Aaron Knotts to discuss the Transfer Portal additions. Knotts stated what Arizona needed on offense and defense and what they were looking for in a transfer.

"On defense, it was pretty obvious right away that on the back end we had to shore a few things up," per Knotts. Arizona added seven defensive backs in the portal. Knotts specifically mentioned the additions in the secondary "have position flexibility and can swing from corner to nickel to safety."

Knotts "on offense, it all starts up front in the trenches. So, we felt pretty good about what was coming back on the perimeter and in the backfield, but up front... we were losing some key contributors, both on the offensive line and at...tight end....We brought in...three offensive linemen and three tight ends."

The transfer OL Arizona signed can play multiple positions up front, per Knotts. Arizona acquired a mix of players who have played major college football and some who haven't, with some younger transfers and others with more experience, per Knotts.

Arizona added most of the players who took official visits

Arizona added about 90 percent of the transfers who took official visits, per Knotts. Some of the transfers who took official visits were players Arizona chose not to add to its 2026 roster. Hamilton next asked Knotts what jumps out about the incoming transfers.

Knotts stated that the production of the players Arizona added sticks out to him. The 21 transfers Arizona lost combined for about 800 snaps per Knotts. The incoming Arizona transfers combined for over 7,200 snaps in 2025 per Knotts.

If the players did not have "crazy production" in Knotts'words, they fell into one of two buckets." Arizona signed some potential guys who did not play a lot of snaps that can raise the ceiling on the roster and they signed players who can raise the floor, who Knotts sees as depth pieces and push for a starting spot.

The 2026 Arizona transfer class is 51st nationally per the 247Sports composite rankings. Former Illinois TE Cole Rusk has the highest transfer portal rating at four stars and .91.0. Former Oregon cornerback Daylen Austin was the highest rated high school prospect among the Arizona transfers at 94.5

Many, if not most, of the incoming Arizona transfers will compete to be starters in 2026. Rusk will likely be the starting TE and Austin will be a key player in the secondary rotation. Other transfers to watch are former Marshall RB Antwan Roberts and the high ceiling of former USC wide receiver D.J. Jordan.