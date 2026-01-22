Arizona quality and quantity incoming transfer exceeds outings players in portal

Arizona has 21 incoming transfers and lost 20 in the 2026 portal per 247Sports. The incoming Arizona transfers have an average rating of 65.24 and the outgoing players are at 64.24 per On3. The 2026 Arizona transfer class is 28th in the On3 rankings and 48th by 247Sports.

The highest-rated incoming transfers for Arizona are USC linebacker Matai Tagoa'i, Northern Colorado safety Cam Chapa and Illinois tight end Cole Rusk, who all received 89 ratings from On3. TE Keyan Burnett and edge rusher Chancellor Owens are the highest-rated outgoing Arizona transfers with 87 ratings from On3.

Arizona lost 29 transfers to the 2025 portal and brought in 27. The significant reduction in outgoing transfers in 2026 allowed Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff to be less reliant on the portal entering the coming season.

The return of quarterback Noah Fifita, two of their top three running backs, Quincy Carter and Kedrick Reescano and starting offensive linemen Alexander Doost and Tristan Bounds provide Arizona with continuity and stability entering the 2026 season.

Arizona added depth and potential transfer starters

Rusk and Tagoa'i lead the transfers who project as starters in 2026 for Arizona. The secondary and wide receiver have been major points of emphasis for Arizona in the 2026 Transfer Portal. Arizona signed four cornerbacks and three safeties in the 2026 Transfer Portal.

Wide receivers Rodney Gallagher III from West Virginia, D.J. Jordan from USC and Colorado State transfer Jordan Ross project to compete to be key contributors for Arizona in 2026. Former Marshall RB Antwan Roberts reunites with Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege, under whom he played under with the Thundering Herd.

Brennan, entering his third season after leading Arizona to a 9-4, 2025 season, was critical to set a foundation and add stability for the Wildcats entering 2026. Arizona has upgraded its talent level with many of the 2026 incoming transfers graded as four-star high school prospects.