Arizona gets 2 players in the ESPN The top 100 players of the 2025 season

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita and defensive back Dalton Johnson were named by ESPN in "The top 100 players of the 2025 season." Fifita is 94th and Johnson is 98th on the list after they were named first-team All-Big XII in helping lead Arizona to a 9-4 season.

Kyle Bonagura of ESPN highlighted the redemptive season for Fifita in 2025. Bonagura noted that Fifita had 3,228 passing yards, 29 touchdown passes and 222 rushing yards in 2025. Fifita cut down on his interceptions from 12 in 2024 to six during the 2025 season.

Fifita earned his spot on the top 100 after not being in the preseason rankings. ESPN ranked Fifita 31st among Power Four QBs in November. Fifita finished in the top three in the Big XII in six different passing categories during the 2025 season.

Fifita set career highs for completions, passing and rushing yards and TD passes in 2025. It was a record-setting season for Fifita as he ended 2025 with an Arizona leading 73 TD passes. Fifita enters 2026 on pace to set most of the Arizona career passing records.

The Arizona Wildcats enjoyed one of the best bounce-back seasons in college football. High expectations in 2024 were not met, but Brent Brennan's second season was spectacular.



Noah Fifita bounced back. Dalton Johnson led a strong secondary. Very under-the-radar 9-3 squad. — Steve Helwick (@s_helwick) November 29, 2025

Johnson lead Arizona for the second consecutive season with 97 tackles and had 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 11 passes defended and tied for the Arizona team lead with four interceptions. Johnson set a career high with 18 tackles in a 41-17 Arizona win in November.

Dalton Johnson had the best season of his career

Bonagura stated Johnson " finished his standout Arizona career with the finest season." Johnson was one of the leaders of an Arizona defense that finished seventh nationally, allowing 165.3 passing yards per game.

The 2025 season culminated for Johnson with him setting career highs in tackles, interceptions and passes defended. Johnson was a part of an elite Arizona secondary. Treydan Stukes also earned first-team All-Big XII in 2025 and Jay'Vion Cole and Genesis Smith earned third-team All-Conference.