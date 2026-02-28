Arizona gets encouraging update on Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode

The initial Big XII availability report for Kansas at Arizona on Saturday lists Wildcats freshman Koa Peat as probable. Fellow freshman forward Dwayne Aristode is not on the initial report against Kansas. Aristode has missed the last four games and Peat has been out for the past 3.5 contests.

Aristode has been out with an unspecified illness and Peat has been with a lower-body injury. Getting Aristode and Peat back should be a significant boost for Arizona's eight-man rotation. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd has played primarily a six-man rotation without Aristode and Peat.

Arizona won three and lost one with Aristode and Peat out. Texas Tech gave Arizona its second consecutive loss in the first game Aristode and Peat missed. Arizona beat BYU, Houston and Baylor in the last three games. Tobe Awaka replaced Peat as a starter and Anthony Dell'Orso provided most of the bench minutes.

With Peat projected to return, Awaka will almost certainly return to his role as the sixth man. The return of Aristode would likely mean guard Evan Nelson and center Sidi Gueye could potentially see their playing time eliminated. Gueye and Nelson played limited minutes while Aristode and Peat were out.

Arizona has listed Koa Peat as probable for its game against Kansas on Saturday. Has been trending that way. — Bruce Pascoe (@BrucePascoe) February 28, 2026

Aristode and Peat returns are full circle

Aristode last played against Kansas. The last full game for Peat was also against the Jayhawks. Peat scored six points on two out of 11 from the field with six points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks as Arizona lost 82-78 at Kansas on February 8.

Aristode scored five points on two out of three from the field and made his only three-point attempt with one rebound in eight minutes against Kansas. Lloyd had to adjust his rotation at halftime in the loss to Texas Tech when Peat did not return for the final 25 minutes.

Once it was clear Arizona would be without Aristode and Peat, Lloyd was able to adjust his rotation against BYU, Houston and Baylor. Arizona and Peat getting off to a good start will be critical with Peat returning. Also worth watching is how long Lloyd waits to get Aristode in the game against Kansas.