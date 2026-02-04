Arizona has asserted frontcourt dominance as the top interior scoring team

Per CBB Analytics via Brandon Meeks X account, Arizona is first nationally, averaging over 62 points in the paint per 100 possessions. Arizona is averaging 45.5 points in the paint per game. That is in the 100th percentile. Six Arizona players are averaging over 5.0 points per game in the paint.

True freshman forward Koa Peat is leading Arizona, averaging 10.0 PPG in the paint. Center Motiiejus Krivas is second at 6.7 PPG in the paint, followed by Tobe Awaka at 6.6, Brayden Burries at 6.5, Ivan Kharchenkov at 5.5 and Jaden Bradley at 5.2.

The balance of six players averaging over 5.0 PPG in the paint shows the versatility of Bradley and Burries driving the lane to score, Awaka, Krivas and Peat inside and Kharchenkov adept at both, is a major reason Arizona is fifth in KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency.

Awaka, Kharchenkov, Krivas and Peat all score more than 50.0 percent of their points in the paint. Awaka scores 66.7 percent of his points in the paint, which is in the 63rd percentile nationally and Kharchenkov scores 58.4 percent of his points in the paint, in the 49th percentile.

Top paint scoring teams in college basketball



Florida, Arizona, and MIAMI...



Feel like the Hurricanes get no love as one of the best inside scoring teams in the country#statsdontlie pic.twitter.com/ksH2TXG9by — Brandon Meeks (@MeeksKnowsBall) February 3, 2026

Krivas scores 60.9 percent of his points in the paint, in the 53rd percentile nationally and Peat scores 67.7 percent of his points in the paint, in the 65th percentile nationally. Peat has shown his versatility by making six of his 17 three-point attempts and Krivas has converted three of eight attempts beyond the arc.

Arizona has been dominant scoring points in the paint, partly due to their dominance as an elite offensive rebounding team. The Wildcats are fourth nationally averaging 30.2 offensive rebounds per game and third with a 40.2 percent offensive rebounding percentage.

Arizona has been able to consistently score in the paint despite opponents knowing the Wildcats are 332nd, averaging 6.0 three-point shots per game and 359th with 16.6 attempts beyond the arc. The Wildcats are 56th, shooting 36.3 percent on three-point attempts, showing they can make those shots when necessary.