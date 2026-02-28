Arizona has big second half run to bury Kansas and clinch share of Big XII title

Arizona scored 16 consecutive points in the second half after Kansas cut an 18-point first-half lead to two in an 84-61 win on Saturday. Koa Peat helped Arizona take the 18-point first-half lead with 10 of his 12 points in the opening 20 minutes. Brayden Burries led five Wildcats in double figures with 20 points.

Arizona had a 16-0 run in the first half to turn a 5-2 deficit into a 21-5 lead. The Wildcats extended the lead to 37-19 before the Jayhawks had a 28-12 run spanning both halves to cut the deficit to 49-47. Jaden Bradley scored six of his 10 points during the pivotal second-half run for Arizona.

Arizona had exceptional balance in the decisive second half. All seven players who received playing time scored for the Wildcats in the second half. Peat returned for Arizona after missing the last four games and had seven rebounds and five assists to go with the 12 points.

Dwayne Aristode returned late in the game for Arizona after missing the last four games. Peat played in his first game after missing the last 3.5 contests. Aristode did not enter the game until 3:04 remained, with Arizona leading 79-59.

Arizona used its season-long formula to beat Kansas. The Wildcats outrebounded the Jayhawks 48-26, had a 30-20 edge in points in the paint and a 16-8 advantage in second-chance points. Arizona also had 14 offensive rebounds to nine for Kansas. The Wildcats made 30 out of 34 free throw attempts and Kansas was 10-11 from the line.

Arizona was outstanding defensively. Kansas shot 33.8 percent from the field. Kansas star freshman guard Darryn Peterson scored 24 points on eight of 21 from the field. Melvin Council Jr. and Tre White each scored 13 as the other Jayhawks in double figures.

Burries led Arizona with 12 rebounds, made six of his 10 shots from the field and had five assists. Motiejus Krivas had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Ivan Kharchenkov scored 11, Anthony Dell'Orso had nine and Tobe Awaka finished with eight points and six rebounds.

Arizona clinched a share of the Big XII title with the emphatic win over Kansas. Wins by Houston and Texas Tech on Saturday leave the Cougars, Red Raiders and Wildcats as the only teams that can win the Big XII regular season title. Arizona needs to beat Iowa State on Monday or Colorado on March 7 to win the Big XII title outright.