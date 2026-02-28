ESPN Bracketology guru says Arizona can take this NCAA Tournament step beating KU

In "Joe Lunardi's men's Bracketology March Madness watch guide" for Saturday, the ESPN bracketology guru projects that Arizona "can effectively lock in the 1-seed out West" with a win over Kansas on Saturday.

Arizona lost 82-78 at Kansas on February 9. Kansas beat Arizona without star freshman guard Darryn Peterson. Lunardi currently projects Arizona as the one seed in the West. Kansas is currently projected as the three seed in the East by Lunardi.

Lunardi projects to play in the San Diego subregional. If Arizona advances out of the first two rounds, the Wildcats would play in the West Regional in San Jose. Kansas is projected to play in the Oklahoma City subregional by Lunardi. If Kansas wins, they would advance to the East Regional in Washington, D.C.

Also at stake on Saturday is seeding in the Big XII Tournament. Arizona can clinch a share of the Big XII regular-season title with a win over Kansas on Saturday. Kansas enters the game against Arizona tied with Houston, Iowa State and Texas Tech for second in the Big XII.

"(3) Kansas at (1) Arizona. The Wildcats can effectively lock in the 1-seed out West with a revenge win over the Jayhawks. 4 p.m., ESPN" Joe Lunardi, ESPN

Arizona and Kansas projected NCAA Tournament opponents

Lunardi projects Arizona to play Utah Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Eighth-seed St. Mary's and ninth-seeded Clemson would await the winner of Arizona and Utah Tech. Arizona lost to Clemson in the 2024 NCAA Tournament West Regional semifinal.

Lunardi projects Kansas to play 14th-seed Austin Peay in the NCAA Tournament first round. The winner of Kansas and Austin Peay is projected to play sixth-seed Louisville and 11th-seeded and currently undefeated Miami University. Arizona and Kansas could potentially play again in the Big XII Tournament semifinals.