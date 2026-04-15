Arizona hosting Kansas transfer power forward Bryson Tiller on Wednesday



Travis Branham of 247Sports via PHNX is reporting that Arizona is hosting Kansas transfer power forward Bryson Tiller on Wednesday. Tiller has reportedly visited Miami and Missouri. Tiller named Arizona, Miami, Michigan, and Missouri as finalists.

Missouri is the favorite for Tiller with a 46.4 percent chance for a commitment per On3/Rivals and Arizona is second at 40.6 percent. Tiller is the 47th-ranked transfer and 11th PF in the portal per On3/Rivals and 35th and ninth by 247Sports.

Arizona adding Tiller could depend on the decision of starting PF Koa Peat. The expectation is that Peat will enter the NBA Draft. Tiller would be a strong replacement for Peat if he chooses Arizona. Tiller averaged 7.9 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.3 blocks.

Tiller has slightly moved up in the rankings as a transfer than he was as a high school prospect. The 247Sports rankings had Tiller 42nd overall and the ninth PF in the 2024 class. Tiller joined Kansas in January 2025 but redshirted due to an ankle injury. Tiller was initially a part of the 2025 Kansas class.

BREAKING 🚨: Kansas transfer Bryson Tiller will be visiting Arizona tomorrow per @TravisBranham_ 👀



The former McDonald's All-American has previously visited Miami & Missouri but left both visits without a commitment. pic.twitter.com/3o2MwTDHVw — PHNX Wildcats (@PHNX_Wildcats) April 14, 2026



How Tiller fits with Arizona

The fit for Tiller at Arizona almost solely depends on what Peat decides to do. Tiller started 31 of the 35 Kansas games in 2025-26. Peat has not declared for the 2026 draft yet. The NBA Draft deadline is April 24 at 11:59 PM Eastern Standard Time.

Tiller has ideal size at 6'9 and 230 pounds with a 7'3 wingspan, is regarded as an excellent rim protector and could flourish playing in the Arizona system. Tiller struggled in the final seven games of the season, averaging 3.9 PPG on 27 percent from the field and 5.9 rebounds.

Tiller had arguably his best game of the season with 18 points on seven out of 13 from the field, two of five on three-point attempts, eight rebounds, two assists and steal and two blocks as Kansas beat Arizona 82-78 without star Darryn Peterson. Arizona made Tiller into a non-factor as the Wildcats beat Kansas later in the season.