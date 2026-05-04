Arizona in metrics top 5 insanely early college basketball projections

Arizona is third in the 2026-27 projections from College Basketball Metrics expert Bart Torvik. Duke is first and Michigan is second in Torvik's 2026-27 projections. There are some questions about the roster projections. Torvik has Brayden Burries as one of "10 Projected Contributors" for Arizona in 2026-27.

The other nine projected Arizona contributors listed by Torvik for 2026-27 are guards Derek Dixon, Caleb Holt, J.J. Mandaquit, Bryce James and Addison Arnold, forwards Cameron Holmes and Mabil Mawut and returning starters, forward Ivan Kharchenkov and center Motiejus Krivas.

The Arizona roster is likely still evolving. Arizona reportedly hosted Florida Atlantic power forward Devin Williams on Monday. Williams is an athletic, elite shot blocker who also has shooting range to be a stretch four. Williams would be a good complement to the other players on the projected 2026-27 Arizona roster.

Arizona has a score of .9607 to rank third overall in Bart Torvik, is eighth nationally with a 122.5 adjusted offensive efficiency and third with a 91.3 adjusted defensive efficiency. The Wildcats have 42.4 percent of their returning minutes and 41.3 percent of returning possession minutes in 2026-27.

Diving deeper into metrics

Arizona received a score of 85.1 in projected effective talent, 0.97 in projected effective experience and 114 projected production from transfers. Kharchenkov and Krivas make up almost all of the returning production for Arizona. Dixon and Mandaquit are currently the only transfers Arizona has added to its 2026-27 roster.

Not including Burries, an expected 2026 NBA Lottery Pick, Krivas is first with an Offensive Efficiency rate of 125 on the projected Arizona 2026-27 roster and Holt is the projected leader with a usage rate of 23 for the Wildcats entering next season.

Holt will almost certainly be the go-to scorer for Arizona in 2026-27. Late in the shot clock, Holt projects to be the Arizona player with the ball in his hands. Dixon and Kharchenkov are also capable players to break down opposing defenses or score late in the shot clock for Arizona in 2026-27.