Arizona signee Caleb Holt gets amazing boost in Rivals' new rankings

Five-star 2026 Arizona signee Caleb Holt continues to move up in the class rankings. Holt moved up to second in the final 2026 Rivals 150. Holt finished third in the 247Sports final 2026 class rankings. Four-star wing Cameron Holmes and Holt make Arizona the seventh-ranked 2026 class in the Rivals rankings.

Holt had an exceptional postseason. Five-star Missouri signee Jason Crow Jr. and Holt earned the Co-Most Valuable Player Award in the McDonald's All-American Game. Holt was later named the MVP of the Nike Hoops Summit. Playing against the best players in the world, Holt has still been the elite performer.

Holt will be the starting shooting guard for Arizona in 2026-27. Deandre Ayton, the top pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, is the only signee in Arizona history ranked higher than Holt as a high school prospect by 247Sports. Zona Zealots parent site, FanSided, has Holt fourth on its 2027 NBA Draft big board.

Holt is a consensus projected 2027 NBA Draft lottery pick. Arizona is projected to have another elite defensive team led by Holt and returning starters, forward Ivan Kharchenkov and center Motiejus Krivas. North Carolina transfer Derek Dixon is the projected starting point guard, with power forward to be determined.

🚨NEW🚨 Arizona SG signee Caleb Holt ranks No. 2 and five-stars in the final 2026 Rivals150😼https://t.co/06RsX1mTb8 pic.twitter.com/0iRfj8iSAJ — Rivals (@Rivals) May 4, 2026

"One word to describe Caleb Holt...would be...between floor-raiser or disruptor...Floor-raiser because of his ability to dribble, shoot, and pass his team into advantages. He does not force things and he remains consistent in his ability to make a play within the flow of the offense....Disruptor because of his presence on the defensive end of the floor. He has excellent anticipation, able to guard on ball or get aggressively into the passing lanes. There is a lot to like with what Holt brings to winning basketball." — Jamie Shaw, Rivals National Analyst

Three-level scorer

Holt fits the system Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd prefers as a three-level scorer. Holt played for Lloyd on the USA Under-19 National Team that won the FIBA World Cup. In seven games, Holt averaged 10 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.7 steals on 57.4 percent from the floor while making 13 of his 25 three-point attempts.

Washington transfer J.J. Mandaquit joins Holt at Arizona. Holt should be able to build chemistry quickly with Mandaquit, with their experience playing together. Mandaquit is expected to back up Dixon at point guard for Arizona in 2026-27. When Holt is on the bench, Dixon will likely move to shooting guard.

Led by Holt, Arizona should continue to have elite perimeter play in 2026-27. Dixon is a more prolific three-point shooter than Arizona had in 2025-26. The ability for Dixon to consistently make three-point shots should take some of the pressure off of Holt.