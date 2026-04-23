Arizona signee Caleb Holt moves up in Final 2026 rankings after All-Star game MVPs

Five-star Arizona shooting guard signee Caleb Holt moved up from the fourth to the third-ranked prospect nationally in the final 247Sports 2026 class rankings. Holt earned the Co-Most Valuable Player at the McDonald's All-American game and MVP at the Nike Hoops Summit.

Holt is the top SG in the 2026 class and surpassed Phoenix St. Mary's power forward and Duke signee Cameron Williams in the final 247Sports rankings. The new rankings place Holt back in the 247Sports 2026 top three prospects for the first time in three years.

Adam Finkelstein, the 247Sports Director of Scouting, stated in his July 2025 analysis that "Holt is physically imposing on the perimeter with a terrific combination of length, strength, athleticism, speed, and a wealth of intangibles."

Finklestein also stated, "Defensively, he can be a true standout, utilizing his physical tools to make plays, guard multiple positions, and then rising up for rebounds...He has great anticipation in passing lanes...and has an advanced understanding of how to be physical on the ball while simultaneously showing his hands."

Holt slots in perfectly with Arizona

Holt slots in perfectly as the starting SG for Arizona in 2026-27 with the departure of freshman Brayden Burries to the NBA Draft as a projected lottery pick. Arizona will have a rebuilt backcourt in 2026-27 with Holt and incoming transfers Derek Dixon from North Carolina and J.J. Mandaquit from Washington.

Holt and Mandaquit have experience playing on the USA Junior National Teams together under Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd. The Under 19 USA National Team, featuring Holt, 2025-26 Arizona freshman Koa Peat and Mandaquit, won the FIBA World Cup during the summer of 2025.

Holt should be the leading scorer for Arizona in 2026-27. Lloyd has continually developed guards during his five seasons as Arizona head coach. Jaden Bradley developed into the Big XII Player of the Year and Most Outstanding Player in the conference tournament.

The 2026 class lacks the depth that 2025 had. Freshmen are projected as the top 10 picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. Holt is a near lock to be one-and-done at Arizona. Holt is currently projected to be the third pick in 2027 by NBADraft.Net, matching his spot in the 2026 high school class.