Arizona inside top 20 of College football re-rank after spring practice

Arizona is 17th in the USA Today "College football Re-Rank sorts every team 1-138 after spring practice." The Wildcats moved up in the rankings posted by Paul Myerberg of USA Today. After losing to SMU in the Holiday Bowl, Arizona fell out of the final 2025 College Football Rankings.

The return of quarterback Noah Fifita, entering his fourth season as the starter for Arizona, sets the foundation for the 2026 roster. Arizona has to rebuild its secondary after setting a program record with four defensive backs selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Wide receivers Chris Hunter and Tre Spivey will have bigger roles in 2026. Running backs Quincy Craig and Keedrick Reescano return for Arizona in 2026 and will share carries with Marshall transfer Antwan Roberts. Illinois transfer tight end Cole Rusk will also play a significant role on the

On defense, Arizona could start a front seven made up of all returning players. Arizona returns edge rusher Tre Smith after he missed the 2025 season with an injury. Smith was fourth on Arizona with 53 tackles, second with 7.5 tackles for loss and led the Wildcats with 4.5 sacks in 2024.

cats checking in at 1️⃣ 7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/SPKhTzF24W — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) May 1, 2026

Arizona Big XII rankings

Arizona is third among Big XII teams in the 2026 "College football Re-Rank sorts every team 1-138 after spring practice." Texas Tech is first among Big XII teams, ranked 10th by USA Today. Brigham Young is 14th nationally and third among Big XII teams in the rankings.

Arizona plays at BYU on September 12 in the second game of the 2026 season. Texas Tech will host Arizona on October 31. Arizona has the extremely challenging task of likely having to win at BYU or Texas Tech to earn a berth in the Big XII Championship Game.