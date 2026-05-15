Arizona is a top 4 program nationally in the 5 seasons under Tommy Lloyd

Tommy Lloyd has led Arizona to 148 wins in his five seasons as head coach. Houston with 162 wins, Duke with 156 and Connecticut with 149 are the only programs with more wins than Arizona since Lloyd was hired as head coach in 2021.

The 148 wins by Lloyd are the most by any head coach in their first five seasons. Jon Scheyer of Duke passed Lloyd for the most wins with 124 in their first four seasons as a head coach. Duke finished with 32 wins in Mike Krzyzewski's final season in 2021-22 before Scheyer took over as head coach.

Houston lost in the 2025 NCAA Tournament Championship game to Florida in their best season in the last five years. Connecticut won National Championships in 2023 and 2024 and lost to Michigan in the title game in 2026. Arizona lost to Michigan in the 2026 National Semifinal in their best run under Lloyd.

Arizona won 33 games and lost four in its first season under Lloyd in 2021-22. Houston eliminated Arizona in the 2022 NCAA Tournament South Regional Semifinal. Arizona was the number one seed in the South in 2022 and Houston was fifth.

These programs have been winning A LOT lately 🔥



Who’s been the best team of the last five seasons? pic.twitter.com/O3xlNxUOFJ — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) May 14, 2026

The other 4 Arizona seasons under Tommy Lloyd

Arizona finished with 28 wins and seven losses and won its second consecutive Pac-12 Tournament title in 2022-23. Fifteenth-seeded Princeton eliminated second-seed Arizona in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The loss to Princeton is the only first-round defeat Arizona has had under Lloyd.

Arizona finished with 27 wins and nine losses in 2023-24. The Wildcats won the Pac-12 regular season title for the second time in two seasons in the final year of the conference before massive realignment that led to Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah joining the Big XII.

Arizona seemed poised for another long NCAA Tournament run as the second seed in the West. When third-seeded Baylor was upset by sixth-seed Clemson in the second round, Arizona and Caleb Love seemed destined to play North Carolina in the 2024 West Regional Final.

Arizona was upset by Clemson and West top seed North Carolina lost to Alabama, preventing a reunion for Love and the Tar Heels. If Arizona had defeated Clemson, Jaden Bradley would have played against his former program, Alabama, in the West Regional Final.

Arizona had its worst season under Lloyd in 2023-24 with 24 wins and 13 losses. The Wildcats rallied after winning four games and losing five to begin the season. Led by Love, Arizona beat Oregon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Duke in the East Regional Semifinals.

Arizona had its best season in program history, setting a school record with 36 wins against only three losses. Arizona won the Big XII regular season title and made it a double by winning the conference tournament with victories over Central Florida, Iowa State and Houston.