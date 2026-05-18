Arizona is taking an August trip to Lithuania this summer for 2 players homecoming

Arizona players Motiejus Krivas and incoming Nebraska transfer Ugnius Jaruševičius will have the opportunity to play in their home country when the Wildcats play three games in Lithuania this August.

Arizona will play against the Lithuanian B Team on August 19 in Joanva, Lithuania, August 20 versus the Ukrainian Senior National Team in Kedaninai and August 22 in Alytus against the Lithuanian Senior National Team. Former Arizona star Ąžuolas Tubelis is on the Lithuanian Senior National Team roster.

In qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, Tubelis averaged 13.5 points per game, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Lithuanian Senior National Team. Playing for the Under 18, 19 and 20 Lithuanian National Teams, Krivas has averaged 11.8 PPG, 9.4 RPG and 1.4 APG in the World Cup and European Championships.

Jarusevicius averaged 5.8 PPG and 4.1 APG playing for the U 16, 18 and 20 Lithuanian Teams at the European Championships. Arizona last played overseas in 2023 with a trip to Israel and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Arizona beat select teams from Israel and the UAE, plus the Lebanese National Team.

Arizona hoops is going to Lithuania this summer. One of several tours in Europe for programs, especially with once-every-four-years rules being lifted. pic.twitter.com/eAJkMDhKD2 — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) May 18, 2026

Completing the 2026-27 roster

Arizona will likely add more players to the 2026-27 roster. Jaruševičius, Dutch National Endurance Aiyamenkhue and transfers, Evan Otten from Idaho State, Derek Dixon from North Carolina and J.J. Mandquit from Washington are new to Arizona in 2026-27, as well as 2026 signees Caleb Holt and Cameron Holmes.

The trip to Lithuania will allow Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff the opportunity to build chemistry and for the entire team to experience cultural opportunities. Arizona finished the 2023-25 season with 27 wins and nine losses. The Wildcats won the final Pac-12 title in that iteration and advanced to the NCAA Tournament West Regional Semifinal.

Arizona is also awaiting a decision from power forward Koa Peat. Peat told reporters last week that he is focused on the 2026 NBA Draft. The deadline to withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft is May 27. Expect Arizona to try to add a PF if Peat remains in the NBA Draft.

Jaruševičius could potentially start at PF if Peat does not return. Another potential Arizona lineup Holmes and returning starter, sophomore Ivan Kharchenkov, starting at the forwards in 2026-27. The minutes in Lithuania could provide a glimpse into who is developing for Arizona a few months before they begin the 2026-27 season.