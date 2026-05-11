Arizona signs well-traveled but injury-prone transfer PF Ugnius Jarusevicius

Arizona has signed 6'11, 220-pound transfer power forward Ugnius Jarusevicius. Jarusevicius played one game for Nebraska in 2025-26 because of back injuries, per Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority. Prior to Nebraska, Jarusevicius played his first two seasons at Cal State Bakersfield and one year at Central Michigan.

The most productive season for Jarusevicius by far was at Central Michigan in 2024-25 when he averaged 16.2 points per game on 53.7 percent from the field, 31.0 on three-point attempts,71.8 percent from the free throw line with a 57.9 eFG percentage and 7.3 rebounds.

Jarusevicius played 18 games as a true freshman at Cal State Bakersfield in 2022-23 before missing the rest of the season with a bad ankle injury. As a sophomore, Jarusevicius averaged 11.6 minutes per game. 5.5 PPG and 2.8 RPG in 2024-25 before transferring to Central Michigan.

Jarusevicius developed at Central Michigan and was named first-team All-Mid American Conference in his one season with the Chippewas. Transferring to Nebraska, Jarusevicius was expected to be one of the key frontcourt reserves for the Cornhuskers in 2025-26.

Arizona has signed Nebraska forward transfer Ugnius Jarusevicius, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Before Nebraska, the 6-11, 220-pounder averaged 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game at Central Michigan during the 2024-25 season. pic.twitter.com/YoBj58B8Mj — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 11, 2026

How Jarusevicius fits with Arizona

Scheer reported Jarusevicius is expected to be the backup to returning starting center Motiejus Krivas. As the roster is currently constructed, Jarusevicius could be the starting PF for Arizona. In addition to Jarusevicius and Krivas, Arizona will have returning starting forward Ivan Kharchenkov and recent signee Endurance Aiyamenkhue on the frontline.

Jarusevicius is rated a three-star transfer by 247Sports. In his two games against major conference opponents in 2023-24, Jarusevicius scored 11 points and had 14 rebounds on three of five from the field against Marquette and had 17 points on five out of eight with four rebounds versus Minnesota.

With four frontcourt players on the 2026-27 roster, Arizona will likely continue to pursue additions at center and forward. Four-star 2026 signee Cameron Holmes could potentially start at forward with Kharchenkov at forward.