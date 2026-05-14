Arizona just outside top 25 in updated post-spring college football rankings

Arizona is 29th in the "CBS Sports 138: Ohio State edges out Texas for No. 1 in post-spring college football rankings." In a separate article, CBS Sports summarized why Arizona can win the Big XII. Arizona is in or near the Top 25 of most early 2026 rankings.

The return of Noah Fifita for his fourth season as the Arizona starting quarterback sets the foundation for the Wildcats in 2026. Arizona is near the top third nationally in returning snaps in 2026. Arizona returns 44 percent of its overall snaps, 48 percent of its offensive snaps and 40 percent of its snaps on defense in 2026.

Arizona returns running backs Kedrick Reescano, the second leading rusher for the Wildcats in 2025 and Quincy Carter, who was third. Reescano led Arizona with nine total touchdowns in 2025. Arizona has to rebuild its receiving corps, with Chris Hunter the only one of the top four receivers in 2025 returning in 2026.

Rebuilding the secondary is the biggest challenge for Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales. Defensive backs Treydan Stukes, Genesis Smith, Dalton Johnson and Michael Dansby were all selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

"The Wildcats can win the Big 12: After a brief blip, Brent Brennan has the Wildcats right back on track. Under senior quarterback Noah Fifita, Arizona has a chance to put together one of the Big 12's best passing offenses. If a strong defensive transfer class can help fill holes, the ceiling is higher than ever. " Shehan Jeyarajah, CBS Sports

Who Noah Fifita will throw to in 2026

Hunter and Tre Spivey, the 2025 Arizona TD receiving leader with seven and Illinois transfer tight end Cole Rusk are likely to be the top targets for Fifita. Rising sophomore WR Gio Richardson should continue to develop and be a key part of the Arizona pass offense in 2026.

Cornerback Jay'Vion Cole and safety Gavin Hunter lead the returnees in the Arizona secondary. Six of the projected starting front seven for Arizona are returnees. Edge rusher Tre Smith is back for Arizona after missing the entire 2025 season with an injury.

Defensive tackles Leroy Palu and Mays Pese and linebackers Chase Kennedy and Jabari Mann are projected to have bigger roles in 2026. Linebacker Taye Brown, second on Arizona with 93 tackles in 2025, is the leader among the returnees for the Wildcats in that category.

Gonzales is confident Arizona can be better defensively in 2026 than they were in 2025. Arizona was first nationally in 2025 with a 97.21 passer rating against. The Wildcats allowed nine passing TDs in 2025 and had 25 interceptions. Arizona can potentially have a better front seven in 2026.