Arizona loses 1 DB to the 2026 NFL Draft and another to Transfer Portal

In a pair of announcements that should have been expected, Arizona cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew posted he is entering the Transfer Portal and safety Genesis Smith declared for the NFL Draft. Smith opted out of the Holiday Bowl loss to SMU on Friday.

Groves-Killebrew will be searching for his fourth school. After spending one season at Texas A&M and another at Louisville, Groves-Killebrew played for Arizona in the past two years. Groves-Killebrew had 33 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and four pass breakups.

Groves-Killebrew had 26 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sacks and his four PBUs in 10 games in 2024. In seven games in 2025, Groves-Killebrew had 7.0 tackles and a 0.5 TFL. After being out since the loss at Houston on October 18, Groves-Killebrew had one tackle against SMU.

Groves-Killebrew entered the 2025 Transfer Portal, committed to Nebraska and ultimately decided to stay at Arizona. Groves-Killebrew is not rated as a transfer. As a high school prospect, Groves-Killebrew was 114th overall, the 13th CB and 11th player in Georgia in the 2022 class.

Groves-Killebrew decision to transfer makes him the third defensive back from Arizona to enter the 2026 portal. Safeties Jack Lutrell and Jshawn Frausto-Ramos previously entered the portal over the weekend.

Arizona safety Genesis Smith has officially declared for the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/4PzYEqmgJI — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 5, 2026

Smith concluded his Arizona career with 164 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 14 passes defended, three fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles. Smith had his best season in 2025 with 77 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, one interception, eight PD, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

Smith 2026 NFL Draft projection

Smith earned third-team All-Big XII in 2025. The NFL Mock Draft Database projects the 6'2, 204-pound Smith as 98th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. That would place Smith in the third round, on the second day of the 2026 NFL Draft.