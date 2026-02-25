Arizona Men's and Women's Basketball will begin 2026-27 season in Las Vegas

The Arizona men's basketball team will open the 2026-27 season against UCLA and the women will play Stanford as part of the Hall of Fame Series on November 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Gonzaga will play Purdue in the other half of a men's double header and USC will play UNLV in the other women's game.

TNT will televise the Hall of Fame Series for the second consecutive season. Arizona beat defending National Champion Florida 93-87 at T-Mobile Arena to begin the 2025-26 season. The game against Stanford in Las Vegas will arguably be the biggest for Arizona in the Becky Burke era.

The Arizona Men's and Women's teams are having vastly different seasons. Arizona is 26-2 overall, leads the Big XII with a 13-2 record and is second nationally in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Polls, Men's rankings.

The Arizona Women's basketball team is 12-16 overall and 3-14, 14th out of 16 teams in the Big XII with one regular season game remaining. Burke had to rebuild nearly her entire 2025-26 roster from what remained from the 2024-25 Arizona Women's Basketball team.

Renewing rivalries

The game between Arizona and UCLA is the last of a three-game contract signed between the former Pac-12 rivals. UCLA beat Arizona at the Footprint Center in Phoenix in December 2024. Arizona beat UCLA at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, in November 2025.

UCLA leads the all-time series with Arizona 64-51. Arizona has won seven of the last nine games played against UCLA. From 1986 through the final year of the old Pac-12, Arizona won 18 Pac-12 titles and UCLA won 10. Arizona, Gonzaga and UCLA are the three current marque programs in the West.

Stanford leads the all-time series against Arizona 76-15. Stanford beat Arizona 54-53 in the 2021 NCAA Tournament Championship Game. Arizona ended a seven-game losing streak to Stanford with a 68-61 win in Palo Alto in 2024. Stanford is 17-12 overall and 6-10 in the ACC in 2025-26.