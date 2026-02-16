Arizona needs production from Anthony Dell'Orso with increased minutes likely

With uncertainty about how long Dwayne Aristode and Koa Peat could be out, Arizona will need production from Anthony Dell'Orso. Dell'Orso would be the only player on the Arizona bench with extensive experience with Aristode and Peat out.

Tobe Awaka started the second in place of Peat in the loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Dell'Orso is seventh on Arizona, averaging 20.8 minutes and 8.0 points per game. Tommy Lloyd will adjust his lineups and rotation with Aristode and Peat out.

Dell'Orso is likely to receive playing time at shooting guard and small forward as Arizona adjusts the rotation. Lloyd will likely utilize three guard lineups at times with Jaden Bradley at the point, Brayden Burries at off guard and Dell'Orso more on the wing.

Dell'Orso played 11 minutes in both halves in the loss to Texas Tech. Dell'Orso made one of three shots from the field in both halves for five points. With Peat playing in the first half, Dell'Orso finished with a plus one. Dell'Orso was minus two in the second half. Dell'Orso did not play in overtime.

UA says Koa Peat has been out with a lower leg injury in the second half. The Wildcats have already been without Dwayne Aristode (illness), who became the first of their eight rotation players to miss a single game this season. — Bruce Pascoe (@BrucePascoe) February 15, 2026

Arizona iron men

Awaka, Bradley, Burries, Ivan Kharchenkov and Motiejus Krivas played all five minutes of overtime for Arizona against Texas Tech. Awaka, Bradley, Burries and Krivas played 18 minutes in the second half against Texas Tech and Kharchenkov played 16.

The five corps mentioned players above all played at least 37 minutes against Texas Tech. Even without the overtime, Kharchenkov played the least among the five in regulation with 32 minutes. Arizona will need to go deeper into the bench without Aristode and Peat.

Guard Evan Nelson and true freshman center Sidi Gueye will likely receive minutes with Aristode and Peat out. Gueye scored two points in one minute of play on Saturday. Nelson is an experienced player who was productive in three seasons playing for Harvard.

Dell'Orso played a season-high 28 minutes in Arizona wins over Florida and UCLA in November. The 20 points Dell'Orso scored against UCLA on six out of 11 from the field and four of seven on three-point attempts were a season high for the Australian.

Minutes and production are down for Dell'Orso since the calendar has flipped to 2026. Dell'Orso averaged 11.3 PPG in 25.3 MPG in November. In February, Dell'Orso is averaging 6.3 PPG in 17.8 MPG. Dell'Orso getting closer to his production in November would be a huge boost for Arizona with the limited rotation.