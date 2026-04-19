Arizona offense goes silent after big early lead losing at Oklahoma State

Arizona scored four runs in the top of the first inning but was not able to generate much offense after that in a 7-5 loss at Oklahoma State on Sunday. After three hits in the first inning, Arizona had only three more in the rest of the game. Oklahoma State is a different team with ace Ruby Meylan pitching.

Arizona run-ruled Oklahoma State 9-1 on Saturday without Meylan pitching. Meylan pitched completed games in Oklahoma State wins on Friday and Sunday, leading the Cowgirls to the win. Oklahoma State scored runs off of all three Arizona pitchers, Jenae Berry, Rylie Holder and Jalen Adams.

Tele Jennings got Arizona on the board first with a single to score Regan Shockey. A Grace Jenkins double scored Jennings and Sydney Stewart to increase the Arizona lead to 3-0. A Jenna Sniffen sacrifice bunt scored Taylor Biehl to increase the Arizona lead to 4-0 after a half inning.

Oklahoma State answered in the bottom of the first. The first five Oklahoma State batters reached base. Lexi McDonald had a two-run double to cut the Arizona lead in half and get Oklahoma State on the board. An Amanda Hasler infield single drove home another run to cut the Arizona lead to 3-2.

Final | #21 Oklahoma State 7, #16 Arizona 5



We'll return home to host Houston next weekend — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) April 19, 2026

Oklahoma State completed comeback

Tia Warsop, the hero on Friday, grounded into a double play for the first two outs of the first inning for Oklahoma State and drove in the tying run. The game remained tied until Claire Timm hit a sacrifice fly that scored Warsop in the fifth to put Oklahoma State ahead 5-4.

As they did on Friday, Arizona rallied with a Jennings double, scoring Stewart to tie the game at five. Audrey Schneidmiller put Oklahoma State in front to stay with a no-doubt three-run HR in the bottom of the fifth to conclude the scoring at 7-5.

Meylan pitched seven innings, earning her second complete game and win of the series, allowing five runs, four earned, on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Jalen Adams fell to 18-7, taking the loss for Arizona. Arizona is off until Friday when it hosts a three-game series against Houston.