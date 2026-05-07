Arizona pitcher Smith Bailey shutdown for the season with shoulder injury

Arizona sophomore starting pitcher Smith Bailey is being shut down for the remainder of the season with a soft tissue issue in his shoulder, per head coach Chip Hale, via an X post from Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star on Wednesday night.

The update on Bailey came after he pitched two innings, allowing three hits, one run, one earned, with one walk and one strikeout in a 7-2 loss at Kansas on Saturday. Hale told the ESPN+ broadcast that Bailey left the game against Kansas because he was not feeling well.

Bailey finishes the 2026 season with three wins, five losses and a 4.92 earned run average in 67.2 innings, allowing 67 hits and 26 walks with 68 strikeouts. Bailey had his season-best performance, pitching six innings, allowing one hit and a walk with 15 strikeouts against Kansas State on April 18.

Arizona has not named a starter to replace Bailey on Saturday night in the penultimate home game of the season against Houston. Jack Lafflam started for Arizona in the win over New Mexico State on Wednesday night, so he will not be available against Houston.

Arizona sophomore standout Smith Bailey is being shut down for the season, UA coach Chip Hale said. “Soft tissue” issue in Bailey’s shoulder. — Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) May 7, 2026

Limited starters

Owen Kramkowski is the Friday starter for Arizona and Luc Fladda has been the Sunday starter throughout the 2026 season. Collin McKinney, with six starts and Patrick Morris, with one, are the only other pitchers who have started games for Arizona during the 2026 season.

Arizona has 17 wins and 30 losses overall and seven victories and 17 defeats in the Big XII, tied with Texas Tech for 12th place in the conference. The top 12 teams in the Big XII earn tournament berths. Texas Tech owns the tiebreaker over Arizona. The 2026 Big XII Tournament is at Surprise Stadium, the Spring Training home of the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers.