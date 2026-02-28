Arizona players perform highly among safeties at 2026 NFL Combine

Arizona football alums Dalton Johnson, Genesis Smith and Treydan Stukes were near the top in multiple drills among safeties at the NFL Combine on Friday in Indianapolis. Johnson, Smith and Stukes are the only Arizona players participating at the 2026 NFL Combine.

Smith led all safeties with a 42.50" in the vertical jump and 4.18 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle. Smith also finished fourth with a 10'8" in the broad jump. In 2025, Smith had 77 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, one interception, eight pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

Stukes finished third among safeties with a 4.33-second 40-yard dash, second with a 1.50 seconds in the 10-yard split, seventh with a 38.00" vertical jump and tied for first with a 10'10" broad jump. Stukes had 52 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, tied for the Arizona lead with four interceptions and had six pass breakups.

Johnson was eighth among safeties with a 4.41-second 40-yard dash, 12th with a 1.59-second 10-yard split, 10th with a 36.00" vertical jump and 12th with a 9'11" broad jump. Johnson led Arizona for the second consecutive season with 97 tackles and added 2.0 TFLs, 1.0 sack, four interceptions, seven passes defended, one FF and one recovery.

Arizona DB Treydan Stukes | 2026 Combine Results:



🔴 40 Yard Dash: 4.33 (3rd)

🔴 10 Yard Split: 1.50 (2nd)

🔴 Vertical Jump: 38.00” (5th)

🔴 Broad Jump: 10’10” (1st)@ArizonaFBall pic.twitter.com/JjiMphLkk8 — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 27, 2026

Where Johnson, Smith and Stukes project in NFL Draft

The NFL Mock Draft Database projects Smith to be selected 83rd overall in 2026, Stukes 102nd and Johnson 353rd. Those projections would place Smith in the third round to the Carolina Panthers, Stukes in the fourth round to the Las Vegas Raiders and Johnson as an undrafted free agent.

The performances at the 2026 NFL Combine should help Johnson, Smith and Stukes improve their draft projections. If Johnson, Smith and Stukes are all selected, it would be the first time Arizona has had three defensive backs selected since the NFL Draft went to seven rounds in 1994.