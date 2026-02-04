Arizona ranked high in CBS Sports 2026 Big 12 football power rankings

Arizona is fourth in the CBS Sports "Big 12 football power rankings 2026: Texas Tech, BYU remain on top while Utah falls back to pack." Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports picked Arizona behind defending Big XII champion Texas Tech, conference runner-up BYU and Houston.

Arizona did not play Texas Tech in 2025 and lost to BYU and Houston. Arizona plays at BYU in the second week of the season on September 12 and is at Texas Tech on October 31. The 2026 Arizona schedule does not include Houston. Arizona has five 2026 Big XII home games and four on the road.

Playing the top two projected teams in the Big XII on the road and not playing Houston is a difficult challenge for Arizona. Arizona plays at Kansas State and West Virginia in its other two road games. Cincinnati, Iowa State, TCU, Utah and Arizona State are the 2026 Big XII home opponents for Arizona.

After a difficult inaugural season, finishing with four wins and eight losses in 2024, Brent Brennan led Arizona to nine victories and four defeats in 2025. Arizona should have a foundation for a successful 2026 season. The Wildcats have more stability on their roster and coaching staff entering the 2026 season.

"4. Arizona

Few coaches improved their reputations more over the past year than Brent Brennan. After a disappointing first season, Brennan rebuilt around star quarterback Noah Fifia (sic)and delivered an impressive Year 2. Fifita is back for his final year of eligibility and the Wildcats remain in solid shape. Much of the defense will return and Brennan invested in the portal on offense. Arizona could be a sleeper. " Shehan Jeyarajah, CBS Sports

Quarterback Noah Fifita, returning for his fourth season as a starter, helps set the culture for the entire program. Arizona had to rebuild the secondary and half of its wide receiver corps entering 2026. The 2026 incoming and outgoing transfer classes were the smallest for Brennan entering his third offseason.

After being anchored by the secondary in 2025, the front seven could anchor the Arizona defense in 2026. Running backs Quincy Carter and Kedrick Reescano return and are joined in the backfield by Marshall transfer Antwan Roberts to provide Arizona with a good trio of ball carriers.

Arizona had a disappointing 2024 season after being picked fifth in the preseason. The Wildcats exceeded expectations in 2025. How Arizona performs in 2026 based on elevated expectations could set a future foundation for Brennan's tenure with the Wildcats.