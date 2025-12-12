Arizona ranked in week 6 AP Top 25 puts them in national championship contention

Every year since the 2003-24 season, the NCAA Tournament champion has been ranked in the top 12 of the week six Associated Press poll. Arizona earned its first number one ranking since 2023 in the AP Top 25 in the week six poll that was released on Monday.

Arizona was picked 13th in the AP preseason poll. The other teams ranked after Arizona in the AP Top 12 are in order, Michigan, Duke, Iowa State, Connecticut, Purdue, Houston, Gonzaga, Michigan State, BYU, Louisville and Alabama.

Arizona won at Connecticut in November and plays Alabama in Birmingham on Saturday. Arizona also has wins over Florida, UCLA and Auburn. Florida began the season third nationally and UCLA and Auburn were ranked when Arizona defeated them.

Florida is 18th with 422 points, Auburn 21st with 264 points and UCLA 25th with 79 points in the week six AP Top 25. Florida is 5-2 with their other losses to Connecticut and Duke. Auburn is 7-3 and UCLA is 7-2. Auburn also lost to Houston and Michigan. California gave UCLA its other defeat.

Tennessee was number one in the AP Top 25 in the 2024 week six rankings. The Volunteers are 18th in the week six 2025 poll. The 2025 National Champion, Florida was ninth in the 2024 week six poll. Arizona was 4-4 when the 2024 week six poll was released and lost its next game to UCLA.

After falling out of the 2024-25 poll following a 2-2 start, Arizona did not reappear until it was ranked 20th with a 15-6 record and wins in 11 out of 13 games. Arizona was ranked 21st in the final 2024-25 poll and earned the fourth seed in the NCAA Tournament East Regional.

Arizona is trending towards a one or two seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats are currently sixth in the NCAA NetRatings. Arizona is 3-0 against quadrant one (Florida, Connecticut and Auburn) and 1-0 against quad two (UCLA) in the NetRatings.

A win against Alabama on Saturday would further boost Arizona in the NetRating. The game is being played in Birmingham and is considered a neutral court. Alabama is 10th in the NetRatings. The Crimson Tide is a quad one game for Arizona, regardless of the venue where the game is being played.