Arizona signs Idaho State transfer shot blocking specialist Evan Otten

Arizona added more depth to its frontcourt on Friday, announcing it signed Idaho State transfer shot-blocking specialist Evan Otten. Otten is the third addition in the Arizona frontcourt to the 2026-27 roster.

Arizona returns starting center Motiejus Krivas, reserve Mabil Mawut and has added Nebraska transfer center/forward Ugnius Jarusevicius and international prospect Endurance Aiyamenkhue to the 2026-27 roster. Arizona potentially has an opening at power forward on its 2026-27 roster.

Otten averaged 4.7 points per game, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 2025-26. In 2025-26, Otten played in all 33 games with 32 starts. Otten averaged 14.7 minutes per game. Otten has been limited by foul trouble in his career, averaging 3.0 per game.

Otten had a significant decrease in minutes and production during the 2025-26 season. As a redshirt freshman in 2024-25, Otten averaged 22.4 MPG, 5.4 PPG, 5.4 RPG and 2.2 BPG to lead the Big Sky Conference.

𝓢𝓲𝓰𝓷𝓮𝓭 ✍️ Evan Otten pic.twitter.com/mzONSTOQya — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) May 16, 2026

Development will be critical

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff have a critical summer in front of them. Krivas and returning starting forward Ivan Kharchenkov are the only frontcourt players on the roster in the rotation of a power conference program. Developing depth behind Kharchenkov and Krivas is critical.

Arizona had four frontcourt players in the 2025-26 rotation with senior Tobe Awaka, Kharchenkov, Krivas and starting forward Koa Peat. Lloyd and his staff could be awaiting a decision by Peat to remain in the 2026 NBA Draft or return to Arizona for his sophomore season.

Otten adds depth. It is not expected that Otten will compete to be a starter for Arizona in 2026-27. At best, Otten is a quality backup for Arizona in 2026-27. Jaruševičius could be the Arizona starting PF in 2026-27 if Peat does not return. Kharchenkov and Krivas might have to play heavy minutes for Arizona in 2026-27.