Arizona thoroughly dominates Oklahoma State for its biggest Big XII win

Arizona earned its biggest win in their short Big XII history with an 84-47 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon. The 37-point margin broke the previous high for Arizona when the Wildcats defeated West Virginia 88-53 on January 24.

Oklahoma State had its only lead at 6-4 with 16:13 left in the first half on an Anthony Roy three-point shot. Arizona scored the next seven points and never trailed after that. Arizona led 40-22 at halftime and outscored Oklahoma State 44-25 in the second half.

Arizona had a 13-0 run early in the second half to take a 55-25 lead with 13:25 left in the game that essentially put the game away. Oklahoma State was anemic, shooting 24.6 percent from the field, six of 28 on three-point field goal attempts and 11 out of 23 from the free throw line.

Arizona held Oklahoma State leading scorer, Roy, to 10 points on three out of 11 from the field and three of 10 on three-point attempts. Roy was the only Cowboy in double figures. The 24.6 percent from the field by Oklahoma State was the lowest for an Arizona opponent in 2025-26.

Five Arizona players scored in double figures, led by Brayden Burries with 15. Tobe Awaka had eight points and 12 rebounds. Awaka reached double figures in rebounds for the 10th time during the 2025-26 season. Arizona out-rebounded Oklahoma State 56-35 and had a 54-14 advantage on points in the paint.

Arizona continued to be efficient offensively, shooting 51.6 percent from the field with 17 assists on 33 made field goals. The win for Arizona set a program record with consecutive wins and established the Big XII standard with its 23rd straight victory to begin a season.

With Saturday behind them, Arizona starts a difficult four-game stretch on Monday night at Kansas. Arizona will host Texas Tech on February 14 and BYU on February 18, before playing at Houston on February 21 to conclude four consecutive games against ranked teams.