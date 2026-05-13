Arizona trending for 2027 3-star safety Dillon Davis ahead of late May official visit

Arizona has a 98.6 percent chance for a commitment from three-star safety Dillon Davis after Rivals recruiting analyst Greg Biggins logged a prediction in favor of the Wildcats on Tuesday afternoon. Davis is the 498th prospect, 45th safety and 41st prospect in California in the 2027 class per Rivals rankings.

Playing varsity for legendary St. John's Bosco in Bellflower, California, in the last two years, Davis has 78 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, one interception, three passes defended and two fumble recoveries per MaxPreps. Davis would be the first defensive commit in the 2027 Arizona class.

Arizona currently has commitments from tight end Max Markofski and wide receivers Braylen Ross and Trey Smith in the 2027 class. Safety Jelani Culpepper decommitted from Arizona in the 2027 class. Transfers Malcolm Hartzog and Lee Molette and returnee Jay'Vion Cole are 2026 seniors in the Arizona secondary.

Arizona added seven 2026 transfers in the secondary. The five transfers, in addition to Hartzog and Molette, have at least two years of eligibility remaining. Cornerback Xaier Haier and safeties Hamisi Juma and Hannibel Navies signed with Arizona in the 2026 class.

Still another potential all-American from Bellflower St. John Bosco HS, CA is Dillon Davis 6‘1“ 185 free safety class of 2027. A very physical and violent player who excels in downhill Contact. Always seems to find his way to the ball. 4*+ rating.@dillondavis_f13 pic.twitter.com/Qfodh72uNe — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) April 21, 2026

Potential top 2027 Arizona prospect

Davis ranks and rates significantly higher in the 2027 class than Arizona commits Markofski, Ross and Smith. The 2027 Arizona class currently ranks 67th nationally and 13th in the Big XII in the Rivals' rankings. With the success of the 2025 Arizona pass defense, the Wildcats should be able to recruit successfully in the secondary.

St. John's Bosco plays in the Trinity League, which is regarded as one of the toughest nationally. MaxPreps ranked St. John's Bosco 18th nationally and fifth in California in the final 2025 rankings. Playing against elite competition in high school will prepare Davis extremely well when he enters college.

At 6'1 and 185 pounds, Davis has good size more than a year out before he begins his collegiate career. With an experienced secondary in 2025, which had four defensive backs selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, Arizona did not have to rely on young players to contribute.

Arizona could provide opportunities for young players in the secondary to contribute in 2026 and beyond. Haier will be a player to watch in 2026. If Davis commits to Arizona, he could potentially compete for meaningful snaps as a true freshman in 2027. Under defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, Arizona should continue to have an elite pass defense.