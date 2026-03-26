Arizona vs. Arkansas final odds and a prediction with the Wildcats on upset watch

West top-seed Arizona plays fourth-seeded Arkansas in the Regional Semifinals on Thursday night in San Jose. Arizona defeated Long Island and High Point to advance to the West Regional Semifinals. Arkansas beat Hawai'i and High Point to advance to the West Regional Semifinals.

Arizona is favored by 7.5 points over Arkansas per FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the points with Arkansas is +100. Laying the points with Arizona is -122. Arkansas is +285 on the money line and Arizona is -365. The over/under for Arizona and Arkansas is 165.5.

Arizona against Arkansas is arguably a matchup of the best team against the best player. Arizona is second in KenPom entering the game against Arkansas. Arkansas point guard Darius Acuff is averaging 30.0 points per game, 2.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, shooting 48.8 percent from the field and making 45.5 percent of his three-point attempts in the NCAA Tournament.

ESPN Analytics projects Arizona with a 76.5 percent chance of beating Arkansas. Arkansas is more offensively with four players averaging in double figures and six healthy players posting at least 7.4 PPG. The Razorbacks used primarily a six-player rotation in its first two NCAA Tournament games.

Forward Nick Pringle is expected to return after missing Arkansas' first two NCAA Tournament games with a hamstring injury. Arizona is as healthy as it has been all season. The Wildcats will counter the expected seven-player Arkansas rotation, which includes Pringle, with eight players in their rotation.

Arizona's versus Arkansas will likely come down to the Wildcats' frontcourt against Acuff, Maleek Thomas, Billy Richmond and the Razorbacks' backcourt. Jaden Bradley, Brayden Burries and Anthony Dell'Orso have to limit turnovers for Arizona against Arkansas.

Predictions for Arizona versus Arkansas

Arkansas should be able to keep the score close. Arizona outrebounded Utah State 54-26 and it was still a four-point game late in the second half. Expect a close game throughout, with Arizona pulling away late to advance to its first NCAA Tournament Regional Final since 2015.