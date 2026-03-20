Arizona vs. LIU: NCAA Tournament 1st round: Time, odds, series history and TV

Arizona begins the quest for a long NCAA Tournament run on Friday against Long Island in San Diego. Long Island is 24-10, finished 15-3 in the Northeast Conference to win the regular season and earned its NCAA Tournament berth by winning the postseason tournament.

Arizona finished 32-2 overall, won the Big XII regular season and tournament titles. Multiple projections have Arizona as the favorite to win the 2026 National Championship. After a tough stretch in February, Arizona is healthy entering the NCAA Tournament.

Long Island has a starting lineup between 6'4 and 6'6. Arizona should dominate rebounding and scoring inside as they have done all season. Like Arizona, Long Island does not make a lot of three-point shots, but does shoot 36.1 percent from beyond the arc, 58th nationally.

Four players for Long Island average in double figures. Forward Jamal Fuller and guards Malachi Davis and Greg Gordon average between 14.1 and 16.4 points per game and are the Sharks to watch. Arizona center Motiejus Krivas and forwards Tobe Awaka and Koa Peat should have big games.

Arizona vs. Long Island NCAA Tournament Tip-off time and TV

Arizona against Long Island will tip-off at 10:35 AM Mountain Standard Time/Pacific Daylight Time at Viejas Arena in San Diego. Kevin Harlan is the play-by-play announcer, Robbie Hummel and Stan Van Gundy are the analysts and Lauren Shehadi is the sideline reporter in San Diego.

Arizona vs. LIU FanDuel Odds

Arizona is a 30.5-point favorite over Long Island in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in San Diego via the FanDuel Sportsbook odds. Taking the points with Long Island is -105. Laying the points and Arizona is -115. LIU is +8000 on the money line and Arizona is -100000.

Arizona versus Long Island Series History

Friday is the second meeting all-time between Arizona and Long Island. Arizona beat then second-ranked Long Island 62-61 in Tucson on January 29, 1951.