Arizona was 1st nationally in key defensive statistic when Mo Krivas played

Arizona was first nationally holding teams to 36.7 percent shooting when Motiejus Krivas was in the game. Flory Bidunga, the top 2026 transfer, from Kansas to Louisville, was second at 37.1 percent and National Champion Michigan, who beat Arizona in the NCAA Tournament semifinal, was tied for fourth at 37.3 percent.

Opponents shot seven percent worse from the floor and scored 14 fewer points per 100 possessions when Krivas was on the floor during the 2025-26 season. Arizona allowed 93.7 points per 100 possessions with Krivas in the game, the lowest on the Wildcats in 2025-26.

Arizona allowed 98.9 points per 100 possessions in 2025-26, according to CBB analytics, the same metrics site that credited Krivas with having the most impact on his team's defensive field goal percentage. The Wildcats finished in the 98th percentile nationally in 2025-26 in points allowed per 100 possessions.

Krivas was in the 83rd percentile with a 19.8 rebounding percentage, in the 91st percentile with a 7.5 block percentage and 90th with a 9.1 Hakeem percentage (steals plus blocks percentage) in 2025-26. Arizona was 10th nationally, holding opponents to 39.4 percent and fourth with a 44.2 two-point percentage in 2025-26.

Motiejus Krivas is returning to Arizona, and that's a very big deal.



The Wildcats allowed just 37% shooting to their opponents with Krivas on the court this season, the lowest percentage tied to any player in the country. pic.twitter.com/OFPkUMTxqD — CBB Analytics (@CBBAnalytics) April 27, 2026

Potential increase in minutes

Krivas achieved his elite defensive numbers ranking fifth on Arizona, averaging 25.4 minutes per game in 2025-26. Koa Peat led Arizona post players, averaging 27.8 MPG and Tobe Awaka was third among the big men, earning 20.8 MPG. Led by Awaka, Krivas and Peat, Arizona was second nationally in 2025-26, averaging 29.7 defensive rebounds per game.

Depending on how the remainder of the 2026 off-season plays out, Krivas is in line for a significant increase in MPG in 2026-27. Krivas should be a contender for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award as the best center nationally in 2025-26. Forward Ivan Kharchenkov is the only other player Arizona has returning from the 2025-26 rotation.