Arizona Win at Kansas Could turn Big 12 into Three-Team title race

An Arizona win at Kansas on Monday night could narrow the race for the Big XII regular season title down to three teams, with Houston and Iowa State. Arizona enters the game on Monday night with 10 wins and no losses. Houston has nine wins and one loss and Iowa State and Kansas have eight victories and two defeats.

A win by Arizona would put Kansas three games behind the Wildcats in the loss column and essentially eliminate the Jayhawks from the race for the Big XII regular season title. A win by Kansas would put the Jawhawks one game behind Arizona, with the teams playing again later this month in Tucson.

The ESPN Basketball Power Index projects Arizona with a 71.3 percent chance to win the Big XII and Houston at 46.9 percent to emerge with the conference title. That would obviously include a tie. Arizona is at Houston on February 21.

The numbers drop precipitously after Houston. Iowa State has a 9.3 percent chance to win the Big XII regular season title and Kansas is at 4.1 percent. Every Big XII team after Kansas has below a 1.0 percent chance to win the Big XII regular season title.

Arizona can decide the Big XII regular season title in their next four games

Beginning with the game at Kansas on Monday night, Arizona will play four consecutive ranked teams. After Kansas, Arizona hosts Texas Tech on Saturday, BYU on February 18 and plays at Houston on February 21. Texas Tech is 7-3 in the Big XII and completing for a top-four seed in the conference tournament.

BYU is 5-5 with a four-game losing streak. Arizona sent BYU into their tailspin with an 86-83 win in Provo after dominating most of the game. Arizona's game at Houston projects to be the biggest one in the Big XII during the 2025-26 regular season.