Arkansas gets 1 player back while another rotation key remains out vs. Arizona

Arkansas forward Nick Pringle is not listed on the injury report against Arizona in the West Regional Semifinal game on Thursday. Pringle missed the first two Arkansas NCAA Tournament games with a hamstring injury. Wing Karter Knox will continue to be out for Arkansas.

At 6'9 and 220 pounds, Pringle is a key player to return to Arkansas' rotation against the size of Arizona. Pringle averages 19.0 minutes, 4.6 points per game, 3.9 rebounds and shoots 72.0 percent from the floor. Pringle has started in 33 out of the 34 games he has played in this season.

In 19.5 MPG in 2024-25, Pringle averaged 9.5 PPG, 6.3 RPG and shot 57.2 percent from the field with South Carolina. Pringle had a season high 15 points against South Carolina and also reached double figures with 14 against NCAA Tournament team Queens (NC) and Winthrop

Pringle reached double figures in rebounding with 11 against Mississippi State. Arkansas is 18-1 when Pringle scores at least four points and/or has four rebounds and 8-7 when he has three or fewer points in a game in 2025-26. Pringle's contribution to Arkansas is subtly important.

Last time Karter Knox played

Knox has been out for Arkansas since February 14 after meniscus surgery. Knox was sixth on Arkansas, averaging 8.1 PPG and contributing 4.5 RPG and 1.2 assists, while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 37,7 percent on three-point attempts in 22 games with 18 starts in 22.2 MPG.

With Knox and Pringle out, Arkansas head coach John Calipari used primarily a six-player rotation. Arizona used mostly a six-player rotation in wins at Houston and Baylor in February. Arizona should have a one-player advantage on Thursday with its eight-man rotation.

Arizona forward Dwayne Aristode and Koa Peat appear to be completely recovered from when they missed time in February due to illness and injury. Peat is averaging 14.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.5 APG and 1.0 BPG in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. In 9.0 MPG, Aristode is posting 3.5 PPG and 1.5 RPG in two NCAA Tournament games.