Brayden Burries remains firmly in NBA Draft Lottery post Combine projections

In an examination of 12 different 2026 NBA Mock Drafts, Arizona guard Brayden Burries has an average projection of being selected 9.25. The 2026 NBA Mock Drafts examined are all from major national media sites. All of these NBA Mock Drafts were posted after the lottery and some after the Combine.

Four 2026 NBA Mock Drafts project the Atlanta Hawks to select Burries. The Golden State Warriors are second with three mock drafts projecting them to select Burries. Two 2026 NBA mock drafts project the Dallas Mavericks to select Burries, while one each projects him to the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Golden State and the Clippers all provide different opportunities for Burries. Atlanta is by far the best team the mocks project Burries to be selected by after finishing the 2025-26 regular season with 46 wins and 36 losses. The New York Knicks beat Atlanta in six games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

C.J. McCollum, whom Atlanta acquired mid-season from the Washington Wizards, is a free agent this summer and 34 years old. Burries would project as a long-term replacement for McCollum. If McCollum re-signs with Atlanta this summer, Burries would provide good backcourt depth behind him.

Brayden Burries Post Lottery NBA Draft projections

Franchise Pick Website Date updated Golden State Warriors 11 Bleacher Report May 19 Dallas/Golden State 9/11/9 CBS Sports May 18 Golden State Warriors 11 ESPN May 19 Charlotte Hornets 14 FanSided May 18 Atlanta Hawks 8 Reuters May 11 Dallas Mavericks 9 Sports Illustrated May 10 Atlanta Hawks 8 The Sporting News May 11 Atlanta Hawks 8 The Athletic May 10 Atlanta Hawks 8 USA Today May 19 L.A. Clippers 5 Yahoo May 20

How Burries fits with his projected NBA teams

Shooting guard Khris Middleton, who played in 29 games with Dallas and started 16 after being acquired from Washington, is a free agent. Dallas is not expected to prioritize re-signing Khris Middleton in the offseason. Burries could be the starting shooting guard for Dallas as a rookie.

Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green each have two years remaining on their contracts with Golden State. With Steve Kerr returning for two more seasons as the Golden State head coach, it appears the Warriors are still attempting to win an NBA Championship with that corps.

Burries could give Golden State depth in the backcourt behind Butler, Curry and Brandon Podziemski while also building for the future. Golden State finished with 37 wins and 45 losses during the 2025-26 season. It was the first losing season for Golden State since 2019-20.

Arizona's Brayden Burries measured 6'3.75 barefoot and 215 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, with a 6'6 wingspan and 8'2.5 standing reach. pic.twitter.com/6SV3jKaUQJ — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 11, 2026

Charlotte finished with 44 wins and 38 losses, its best record since 2016. The main competition for playing time with Charlotte for Burries will be guard Coby White. White averaged 15.6 points per game in 21 games for Charlotte after being acquired from the Chicago Bulls at the trade deadline.

White is a free agent. With free agency not opening until after the NBA Draft, Burries would provide insurance if Charlotte does not re-sign White and depth if he returns to the Hornets. Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller are both listed as small forwards, but started a combined 145 games for Charlotte in 2025-26.

Bradley Beal is expected to return to the Clippers after missing all but six games during the 2025–26 season after hip surgery. Former Arizona star Bennedict Mathurin is a free agent after the Clippers acquired him from the Indiana Pacers at the trade deadline.

Burries should be NBA-ready no matter which team drafts him. The projected teams each offer Burries different opportunities. Burries could step in and be a starter immediately or a key part of the rotation, depending on which team selects him in the 2026 NBA Draft.