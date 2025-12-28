Brent Brennan expects 2026 to be the biggest portal opening we have ever seen

Speaking to reporters recently, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan stated, "This will be the biggest opening portal window we have ever seen. ... You have to have a plan for it and you have to be ready for it."

The Transfer Portal is open January 2 through January 16. Arizona plays SMU in the Holiday Bowl on January 2. Players must declare in that two-week window, but can decide on their next program after January 16.

It is a tight window for players who hope to enroll in their new programs in time for Spring Practice. Six Arizona players have already announced their intention to transfer. Players cannot officially enter the Transfer Portal until January 2.

Brennan stated to reporters that he has had conversations with players about revenue sharing and process. No conversations had been conducted with players about potential opt-outs for the Holiday Bowl. Players usually opt out of their bowl games if they intend to transfer.

Brennan said Arizona's top priority for the portal window is player retention. — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 18, 2025

Transfer portal chaos

Brennan expects Arizona to have portal chaos. Arizona will return from San Diego and the Holiday Bowl on January 3 and Brennan expects the Wildcats to go into some version of official visits on January 3 or 4.

Brennan is excited about there being only one portal. One portal is good for College Football, per Brennan. The focus for Arizona has been on roster retention, per Brennan. With only six unofficial Arizona outgoing transfers, Brennan and his staff have been successful thus far in 2026 roster retention.

The Spring Transfer portal was eliminated during the 2025 off-season. Arizona brought in 28 transfers and lost 36 in 2025. Several transfer additions made major impacts for Arizona in 2025. Expect Brennan and his staff to bring in starters at multiple positions to the 2025 roster when the portal opens in January.