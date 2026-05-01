Coming off difficult season 2026 Arizona class finishes in top 20

Despite finishing with 12 wins and 18 losses overall and three victories and 15 defeats in the Big XII in the inaugural season under Becky Burke, Arizona signed the 17th-ranked 2026 class per ESPN. Arizona should have significantly more talent on the 2026-27 roster.

Arizona signed three players ranked inside the ESPN top 100 and two three-star prospects. ESPN stated, "This is an impressive, balanced haul for first-year Arizona coach Becky Burke." Burke had an entire recruiting cycle to put together the 2026 class after being hired in April 2025.

Arizona signed four-star guards, Arynn Finley, ranked 53rd in the 2026 class by ESPN, Jasleen Green, 62nd and Makayla Presser-Palmer, 65th. The Wildcats also signed three-star prospects, forward Priyanka Ponnam and 6'6 center Callie Hinder, who joined Arizona midseason.

The five incoming freshmen are in addition to California transfer point guard Aliyahna "Puff" Morris, forward Gerda Raulusaityte from USC and Breanna Williams from Maryland. Arizona returns guards Molly Ladwig and returning starter Sumayah Sugapong.

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Arizona ranks No. 17 in the 2026 ESPN recruiting class rankings! pic.twitter.com/1592Gf2QWX — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) May 1, 2026

Shane Laflin of ESPN summarized each of the players in the 2026 Arizona class. Laflin stated "Finley, who had previously committed to Florida, has a winning background on both the high school and club circuits. She makes tough shots, and her well-rounded offensive game is difficult to defend."

Laflin said, "Green excels at the spot up 3 but has proved to be able to create off the dribble as well. She uses her physicality to her advantage well as a defender." Green averaged 19.1 points per game, on 44.9 percent from the field and 38.0 percent on three-point attempts in her high school career.

Per Laflin, "Presser-Palmer is a high-energy slasher who rebounds well and gets to the free throw line frequently. She uses her length well defensively." In four high school seasons, Pressler-Palmer averaged 251 PPG, 11.4 RPG, 2.5 APG, 3.4 steals and 1.5 blocks with 5.44 free throw attempts per game.

"Ponnam and Hinder are complementary frontcourt players. Ponnam has solid footwork in the post with face up finesse. Hinder plays primarily in the paint, and is gaining strength to add to her touch around the rim." Arizona gains needed size in the frontcourt with Hinder and Ponnam.

Per ESPN, Arizona finished in a tie for fifth with Maryland, Nebraska, Indiana, Kentucky, Oregon, Clemson and Florida State as programs that signed three top 100 players. In her first full recruiting cycle, Burke has proven to be an elite recruiter.