Dutch center Endurance Aiyamenkhue has reportedly taken a visit with Arizona

Joe Tipton of On3 and Kevin Thomas of PHX reported on Monday that Arizona hosted 6'11 Dutch center Endurance Aiyamenkhue. Per Pro Ballers.com, Aiyamenkhue averages 11.5 points per game, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for Orange Academy, the development team for Ratiopharm Ulm.

Aiyamenkhue has also spent time with Ratiopharm Ulm in Amsterdam. Thomas praised Aiyemenkhue as a strong rebounder and rim protector who is a good help defender and has good movement, quick processing and the ability to play through contact.

Aiyamenkhue played for the Dutch National Team in the 2023 FIBA U16 European Championship Division B, the 2024 FIBA U18 EuroBasket Division B and the 2025 FIBA U18 EuroBasket Division B. Aiyamenkhue has improved with each appearance with the Dutch National Team.

In the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket Division B, Aiyamenkhue averaged 13.4 PPG and 12.7 RPG. Aiyamenkhue will turn 19 on June 1. There is also a post on his Instagram page that Aiyamenkhue visited Boise State over the weekend.

First impressions:

- 6'11 (18.75 y/o)

- Strong rebounder

- Strong rim protector

- Good help defender

- Good movement

- Quick processing

- Passing upside (?!)

- Plays through contact



Arizona 2026 class

Arizona signed 6'6, four-star shooting guard Cameron Holmes from Goodyear, Millennium during the early signing period in November as the only current player in its 2026 class. The Wildcats are also a major contender for 2026 five-star shooting guard Caleb Holt. Holt is the fourth-ranked 2026 prospect and top SG.

Arizona loses rever forward Tobe Awaka, freshman forward Koa Peat is a near lock to leave for the NBA Draft and redshirt junior center Motiejus Krivas could potentially leave for the NBA Draft after the 2026 season. Signing big men or adding them via the transfer portal will likely be an Arizona priority in the offseason.

Freshmen forwards Dwayne Aristode, who is also Dutch and Ivan Kharchenkov project to return for Arizona in 2026-27. Forwards Sidi Gueye and Mabil Mawut are development players for Arizona. Gueye received moderate playing time when Peat was out. Mawut has not played in 2025-26 and will likely redshirt.