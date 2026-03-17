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Every Arizona NCAA Tournament game played as a number 1 seed

Arizona enters the 2026 NCAA Tournament as the number one seed in the West Region for the eighth time in program history.
ByAlan Rubenstein|
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Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; The Arizona Wildcats celebrate after defeating the Houston Cougars during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; The Arizona Wildcats celebrate after defeating the Houston Cougars during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Arizona earned the number one seed in the NCAA Tournament West Regional for the eighth time in program history. The Wildcats have previously been the West Regional number one seed in 1988, 1989,1998, 2000, 2003, 2014 and 2022. Only the 1988 team advanced to the Final Four.

The 1988 Arizona team is the one that set the foundation for the direction and development of what the Wildcats' basketball program has become. Arizona won the 1988 Pac-10 regular season and tournament titles and advanced to the Final Four, finishing the season with a 35-3 overall record.

Arizona repeated as the Pac-12 regular season and tournament champion in 1989. The Wildcats earned the number one seed in the West for the second consecutive season, for the only time in program history. Arizona ended the season two games short of the Final Four.

It was another nine years before Arizona earned a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament. Arizona won the Pac-10 with a 17-1 record as the defending national champions. All five starters and most of the bench returned for Arizona before they lost in the West Regional Final.

Season

Final Record

Round

Opponent

Score

1987-88

35-3

First

Cornell

90-50

Second

Seton Hall

84-55

Regional Semifinal

Iowa

99-79

Regional Final

North Carolina

70-52

National Semifinal

Oklahoma

L 86-78

1988-89

29-4

First Round

Robert Morris

94-60

Second Round

Clemson

94-68

Regional Semifinal

UNLV

L 68-67

1997-98

30-5

First Round

Nicholls State

99-60

Second Round

Illinois State

82-49

Regional Semifinal

Maryland

87-79

Regional Final

Utah

L 76-51

1999-2000

27-7

First Round

Jackson State

71-47

Second Round

Wisconsin

L 66-59

2002-03

First Round

Vermont

80-51

Second Round

Gonzaga

96-95 2OT

Regional Semifinal

Notre Dame

88-71

Regional Final

Kansas

L 78-75

2013-14

28-4

First Round

Weber State

68-59

Second Round

Gonzaga

84-61

Regional Semifinal

San Diego State

70-64

Regional Final

Wisconsin

L 64-63

2021-22

33-4

First Round

Wright State

87-70

Second Round

TCU

85-80 OT

Regional Semifinal

Houston

L 72-60

Arizona record as a one seed

Arizona is 17-7 in the NCAA Tournament as a one seed. The Wildcats have advanced to the Regional Final four times as a one seed. Arizona has advanced to the regional semifinals every time that they have been a one seed, with the exception of the 2000 NCAA Tournament.

Arizona lost to Wisconsin in 2000 with starting center Loren Woods out with a back injury. The corps of the 2000 team returned in 2001 and Arizona advanced to the NCAA Championship game, where they lost to Duke. That was the last Final Four game Arizona played in.

Arizona has its best record entering the 2026 NCAA Tournament at 32-2 since the 1988 team was 31-2 after winning the Pac-10 Tournament. Being a number one seed significantly increases expectations. Arizona is tied with Duke for the best odds to at least advance to the Final Four.

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