Every Arizona NCAA Tournament game played as a number 1 seed

Arizona earned the number one seed in the NCAA Tournament West Regional for the eighth time in program history. The Wildcats have previously been the West Regional number one seed in 1988, 1989,1998, 2000, 2003, 2014 and 2022. Only the 1988 team advanced to the Final Four.

The 1988 Arizona team is the one that set the foundation for the direction and development of what the Wildcats' basketball program has become. Arizona won the 1988 Pac-10 regular season and tournament titles and advanced to the Final Four, finishing the season with a 35-3 overall record.

Arizona repeated as the Pac-12 regular season and tournament champion in 1989. The Wildcats earned the number one seed in the West for the second consecutive season, for the only time in program history. Arizona ended the season two games short of the Final Four.

It was another nine years before Arizona earned a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament. Arizona won the Pac-10 with a 17-1 record as the defending national champions. All five starters and most of the bench returned for Arizona before they lost in the West Regional Final.

Season Final Record Round Opponent Score 1987-88 35-3 First Cornell 90-50 Second Seton Hall 84-55 Regional Semifinal Iowa 99-79 Regional Final North Carolina 70-52 National Semifinal Oklahoma L 86-78 1988-89 29-4 First Round Robert Morris 94-60 Second Round Clemson 94-68 Regional Semifinal UNLV L 68-67 1997-98 30-5 First Round Nicholls State 99-60 Second Round Illinois State 82-49 Regional Semifinal Maryland 87-79 Regional Final Utah L 76-51 1999-2000 27-7 First Round Jackson State 71-47 Second Round Wisconsin L 66-59 2002-03 First Round Vermont 80-51 Second Round Gonzaga 96-95 2OT Regional Semifinal Notre Dame 88-71 Regional Final Kansas L 78-75 2013-14 28-4 First Round Weber State 68-59 Second Round Gonzaga 84-61 Regional Semifinal San Diego State 70-64 Regional Final Wisconsin L 64-63 2021-22 33-4 First Round Wright State 87-70 Second Round TCU 85-80 OT Regional Semifinal Houston L 72-60

Arizona record as a one seed

Arizona is 17-7 in the NCAA Tournament as a one seed. The Wildcats have advanced to the Regional Final four times as a one seed. Arizona has advanced to the regional semifinals every time that they have been a one seed, with the exception of the 2000 NCAA Tournament.

Arizona lost to Wisconsin in 2000 with starting center Loren Woods out with a back injury. The corps of the 2000 team returned in 2001 and Arizona advanced to the NCAA Championship game, where they lost to Duke. That was the last Final Four game Arizona played in.

Arizona has its best record entering the 2026 NCAA Tournament at 32-2 since the 1988 team was 31-2 after winning the Pac-10 Tournament. Being a number one seed significantly increases expectations. Arizona is tied with Duke for the best odds to at least advance to the Final Four.