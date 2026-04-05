Former Wildcat buries Tommy Lloyd for unacceptable Final Four letdown

Kevin Parrom, who helped lead Arizona to the West Regional Final in 2011, gave a scathing assessment of the Wildcats' loss to Michigan on Saturday. Posting to X, Parrom stated, "Yea so we wasn’t ready and we was just happy to be in the final 4.. we just rolled over and let the wolverines do whatever they wanted."

Michigan completely stifled Arizona. The Wolverines took a 10-1 lead and extended it to 26-10 before a 13-2 Arizona cut the deficit to 28-23. Michigan answered Arizona by scoring the next seven points and maintained a double-digit lead for the remainder of the game.

The final stats did not tell the entire story of the game. Michigan was in control except for the Arizona run in the first half. The Wolverines had a 48-32 lead at halftime and the game was never in doubt. Michigan forced turnovers and center Aday Mara dominated the Arizona frontline.

Mara finished with 26 points on 11 out of 16 from the field with nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Michigan also had Mara guard Koa Peat to begin the game. Peat finished with 16 points on six out of 18 from the field with 11 rebounds.

Yea so we wasn’t ready and we was just happy to be in the final 4.. we just rolled over and let the wolverines do whatever they wanted.. — Kevin Parrom (@KevinParrom3) April 5, 2026

Proving Parrom's points

The slow start and inability to be in the game throughout, except for the one run in the first half, would back up Parrom's comments that Arizona was not ready and happy to be there. Brayden Burries finished with 13 points on four of 16 shooting and two out of 10 on three-point attempts with six rebounds.

Arizona finished with the best season in school history. The Wildcats won a school record 36 games and lost only three times. It often takes a coach a few Final Four trips before winning the National Championship. Tommy Lloyd and his staff have a lot of work to do in the Transfer Portal to build a championship roster in 2026-27.