Holiday Bowl odds have moved slightly for Arizona versus SMU

After opening as a 1.5-point favorite over SMU in the Holiday Bowl, Arizona is now favored by 2.5 points in the updated FanDuel Sportsbook odds. Arizona has shifted from -120 to -142 on the money line. SMU has moved from +100 to +118 on the money line.

The over/under for Arizona versus SMU in the Holiday Bowl is 51.5. Taking the over is -115 and betting the under is -105. After the point spread was as high as Arizona being favored by 3.5 points two days after it was released, it has stayed steady since December 9.

Arizona was as low as the opening -120 on the money line to -155 on December 9 and 24. SMU has been as low +130 on the money line on December 9 and 24 to as high as -110 on December 8. Arizona enters the Holiday Bowl 9-3 and SMU is 8-4.

Baylor is the only common opponent for Arizona and SMU during the 2025 season. Baylor beat SMU 48-45 in double overtime in the season opener on September 6. Arizona beat Baylor 41-17 on November 22. The Wildcats blew open a close game by outscoring the Bears 20-0 in the fourth quarter.

Arizona and SMU 2025 point spread records

Arizona is 8-4 against the point spread in 2025 and SMU is 5-6-1. Arizona was 3-2 away from home against the point spread in 2025 and 6-2 as a favorite. SMU is 2-4 against the point spread away from home in 2025 and 2-1 as an underdog.

Arizona and SMU Over/Under 2025 history

After the over/under opened at 52.5 points on December 7, it shifted to 51.5 later in the day and has remained there since then. Four out of 12 Arizona games have gone over in 2025. Three of the four Arizona games that went over were with the Wildcats on the road.

SMU has also had four games go over this season. Likewise, three of the four SMU games that eclipsed the over were away from Dallas. The last four Arizona games have gone under. Two of the last three SMU games were over. Arizona and SMU are both in the top 30 in scoring and points allowed in 2025.